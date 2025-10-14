5 Books To Read This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially fall! At least, that’s what the calendar says. Being stuck in a southern state, the air is still hot and humid, the sun is scorching, and I am fighting for my life in this heat right now. All I want to do is sip on a pumpkin spice latte, throw on a thick-knitted sweater, and embrace a cool breeze for once. But it looks like I’ll have to wait a bit longer for the season to actually reach me down here.

For now, I’m manifesting that autumn chill the only way I can: through books.

The best books to read this time of year are the ones that make me feel warm and cozy, and maybe even a bit mysterious for the spooky season. Here are a few reads that will actually make it feel like fall, no matter what the temperature is.

If you ever enjoyed reading The Secret History by Donna Tartt, then you might like this! You can’t get any more “dark academia” than this book, and it’s full of fall vibes. Set in an elite arts college, seven Shakespearean actors mix reality with performance when one of them ends up mysteriously dead. The story unfolds years later as one of the friends finally tells what really happened between the group. This story is full of beautiful writing, dramatic scenes, and dark twists.

For those who love dark magic and mystery, Ninth House has it all – secret societies, spooky ghosts, and occult powers. The story takes place at Yale University, following Alex Stern, a freshman who has been assigned to monitor the underground practices of forbidden magic. Everything is going (somewhat) well until a girl is found dead on campus, a restless spirit starts haunting her, and Alex discovers the secrets of these societies are much darker than she could have imagined. This book is creepy, clever, and super atmospheric with its gothic setting and paranormal activity.

A fall reading list can’t be complete without this classic novel. Most people shy away from this title because it’s super old and our English teachers made us read it, but I promise it’s worth it. Full of dark and stormy nights, foggy landscapes, and the perfect mixture of eeriness and melancholy, Frankenstein follows Victor Frankenstein as he brings a monster to life and now must face the consequences. Every page reminds me of autumn because of how chilly the whole story feels, and I think it’s the perfect read in time for Halloween!

The dark academia vibes are strong in this book, and it’s the perfect read for those who love history, magic spells, and revolution. Set in 19th-century Oxford, the story follows Robin Swift and his friends as they learn about language, – and how it literally holds power. However, as Robin learns more about this morally gray world of magical translation, and what it’s being used for, tensions begin to rise and loyalties are tested. This book deals with themes of colonialism, racism, and power, and it’s brilliantly told. R.F. Kuang keeps you on your toes with this one, and I strongly recommend it!

This title isn’t as popular as the ones mentioned above, but it’s definitely a page-turner. A murder mystery and horror story in one, this book is about a run-down motel and the dark past behind it. It follows the story of two women, a night-desk employee at the motel who mysteriously disappears in 1982, and her niece who is determined to find her 35 years later. Between creepy customers, small-town vibes, and the ghosts that haunt the motel, this story was a fantastic read and is one that will keep me up at night.

No matter where you are, whether it’s sweating through a Texas heatwave or actually breathing in that crisp autumn air, these books can give you all the fall vibes you’re craving. So grab a hot coffee, a warm blanket, and lose yourself in a story that makes this season feel just right!