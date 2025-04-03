This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

At just 18 years old, Laila! is already making waves in the music scene, proving that talent has no age limit. Her sound carries a level of depth and artistry that feels well beyond her years, effortlessly blending raw emotion with a distinct creative vision. While some artists take years to find their voice, Laila! has stepped into the industry with a confidence that sets her apart, embracing her unique perspective, and turning it into something that resonates with a rapidly growing audience.

A huge part of that success comes from her presence on TikTok, where she’s built a community that genuinely connects with her music. In an era where social media can make or break an artist, Laila! has used it to her advantage, reaching listeners far beyond what traditional paths would allow. Her ability to engage with fans and create moments that feel personal has only amplified the impact of her music, proving that authenticity still wins in an industry often driven by trends.

I had the chance to sit down with Laila! to talk about her journey so far, the deeper meaning behind some of her music, and having such a huge impact in the industry at such a young age. From viral success to playing big shows, we dove into the world of Laila! and what’s next for her.

Q: What’s been the most surreal or unexpected opportunity you have had so far that you never thought would happen this early in your career?

Laila!: “Probably touring. I actually didn’t ever think about touring this soon. Like it wasn’t something I thought about until my team mentioned it. I just never thought things would happen the way it has happened. I’m really blessed, and also really thankful that I have been able to put out a project and have a body of work that I can go out and perform in different states.”

Q: How was your performance for Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase, that took place at ACL Live at the Moody Theater?

Laila!: “It was really cool. I was really sick while I was performing, and I’ve been trying to get over whatever this sickness is. And honestly I was a little bit insecure about my performance, but I got so much great feedback and a lot of support. I feel like it’s been a really great lesson for me just to continue pushing, and you know just working and trying to give my all even if I don’t feel my very best. Just putting in all my energy, it really gives a lot back, so I feel really good about that part. I also feel like there’s a lot I want to improve on in the future.”

Q: SXSW is all about discovery. If someone had to describe your performance using only emojis, which three do you think they would pick?

Laila!: 😜 🩵 ⭐️

“Blue heart emoji because I feel like some of my songs are icy and emotional. Star emoji because I just feel like a little star on stage, and that’s kind of how I want everybody else to feel too when they’re watching, like if I can do this, you can do it too.”

Q: If someone walks into one of your SXSW sets without knowing who you are, what’s one thing you hope they take away from your performance?

Laila!: “I want them to know that I’m young and despite that, I take this very seriously and I really just have a genuine love for what I do. I love to tell stories in my music, and I just love to sing. I’m really just the same little girl that I’ve always been. I just wanna express myself. I want them to think ‘Yo, this girl is mad cool,’ so I definitely hope that’s what is taken from my performances.”

Q: If your life had a movie soundtrack, which three of your songs do you think have to be in this soundtrack?

Laila!: “Definitely ‘Soft Serve.’ Just because I feel like it’s such a vibe, and I feel like that encompasses my life and my random thought processes. The other would be ‘Could Be’ because I feel like it’s just very personal to me, and really true to experiences in love and life, and feeling insecurities which are all things that come with being young. Lastly, ‘Like That,’ because it’s also a very nexus in the beginning point for my story, and I created that song while I was still in high school, so it means a lot.”

Q: You’ve built such a strong fan base online; what’s the most memorable interaction you’ve had with a fan?

Laila!: “I have so many beautiful interactions, but I remember this one time I was outside and this girl on the street kind of stopped in her tracks, and she kind of gasped, covering her mouth when she saw me. I thought that I had done something wrong or I looked weird. It never registered to me that someone could know who I am. She was like “Oh my god, you’re Laila!.” and I responded like “Oh my god, yeah that’s me.” And her reaction was so genuine and pure, and she kind of was tearing up a little bit and I was like ‘holy sh**.’ It almost made me really emotional because it was so sweet and her reaction and shock was so genuine to seeing me, and I was just as shocked to see her be shocked. It was a really cool moment for me because it showed me the impact that I could have on another person, or just a stranger walking down the street, like I could impact them as well in a way that I might not even notice or even expect. So that was just really insane. Then later, I saw her at another event of mine that she came to, and it was really cool to see her also be there. I’ve had a lot of moments where supporters will come to one event and then I’ll see them again. I just love seeing the same people, and also new people as well. It’s just very sweet and genuine.”

Q: You’re only 18, but your music has already caught the attention of Billboard, Pitchfork, and Vibe. How does it feel to have that kind of recognition so early in your career?

Laila!: “It’s really amazing. I definitely didn’t know what to expect when I started making music, especially because I was completely just doing it on my own by putting myself on the internet. Despite what people may think, I feel like I worked really hard to just put myself out there, and it means a lot that people have taken notice of that and have seen that I really do care, and that I have this drive and work ethic for it. It’s really cool, and it feels good to be recognized for all of that.”

Q: If you could go back to the moment you released your first song, what would you tell yourself?

Laila!: “‘Don’t worry, everything is going to work out.’ I feel like I wouldn’t wanna tell myself anything just because I wouldn’t wanna fu** up the flow. I wouldn’t wanna guarantee anything to myself. I feel like a lot of my existence, and a lot of everything I do is based on the not knowing how sh** is gonna work. I don’t know, my brain is just constantly worried that if people like what I’m doing, or if what I’m doing is right, or if I’m on the right path. But then I just have to tell myself, ‘don’t worry, it will all work out’ and it kind of always does, thank God. And thank my family, and the people around me that things are working out, and it’s really a blessing. I feel like just to not be so hard on myself. I feel like I just put so much pressure on myself and I just made it way harder for myself by stressing.”

Q: Touring and performing can be exhausting. How do you take care of yourself while balancing such a busy career?

Laila!: “I just sleep. I need to get better at taking care of myself, but I’m getting there honestly. I just started learning like holistic sh**. Well maybe not learning because I feel like I’m pretty holistic in general, but I just learned a new regimen that I’m going to start doing for tours specifically. I am such a homebody and I love being with family. I just have to rest as much as I can. As soon as I get home from anywhere, like if I’m traveling or I’m working, I’m just inside. I don’t wanna go anywhere.”

Q: If you could give one piece of advice to young artists trying to break into the industry, what would it be?

Laila!: “I would say to trust your intuition, and don’t let anybody try to convince you that you don’t know what you’re doing or that you can’t. Sound like how you wanna sound, or do what you want to do. I feel like there’s too much judgement. That’s what I kind of like about my generation, where this is the first time we are seeing people being able to fully develop careers in music completely on their own just through social media. Nothing is stopping you anymore. Just trust your intuition and don’t let nobody get in your way. Don’t let anybody fu** with your head, and tell you what you can and can’t do. Do what you wanna do. Don’t let anyone tell you that you suck, or you’re untalented, or any of those negative things. If you believe in yourself anything is possible. Just because you may not be one person’s cup of tea, you might really inspire someone else just by being yourself. Also, I feel like there’s so many definitions of success, and you have to decide what that is for yourself.”

Laila!’s journey in music is unfolding in real time, and it’s impossible to ignore. There’s something undeniably special about an artist who doesn’t just follow the wave, but creates her own. Her songs feel like pages torn straight from a diary; unfiltered, emotional, and honest in a way that makes listeners feel like they’ve lived them too. At just 18, she’s already capturing emotions that transcend age, proving that talent isn’t about experience alone, but about the ability to connect. That connection is only growing, and this year in August, she’ll take it to one of the biggest festival stages in the world. Lollapalooza 2025 will mark a huge milestone in her career, bringing her music to an even wider audience. Performing alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, Laila! will have the chance to show exactly why she’s one of the most exciting young artists out right now.

But if there’s anything Laila! has shown so far, it’s that this is only the beginning. She’s not just here for the moment… she’s here for the long run. With every new song, performance, and viral moment, she’s building something bigger than just a music career. She’s creating a lasting impact, and we’re all just lucky to watch it unfold.