With Pink Pride: the History of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

Breast cancer is currently the most common type of cancer in the United States, with about 316,000 estimated new cases every year. And according to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight women will have breast cancer in their lifetime. As scary as the numbers are, many breast cancer patients and survivors display pride in survival and strength every day, but especially this month.

Every year, October marks the annual celebration of breast cancer awareness. We see many patients, survivors, and families sporting their pink ribbons in support of all who have been affected by this disease. This year especially marks a significant milestone; 2025 is the 40th year of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There is plenty of history that has allowed this month to reach such a milestone with national attention.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month was first introduced in 1985 by the American Cancer Society and Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI); ICI is also the manufacturer of tamoxifen, which is a medication that treats and blocks breast cancer by preventing cancer cells from using estrogen to grow.

During its establishment in the 80s, former First Lady, Betty Ford, was one of the forefront leaders of what started as a week of awareness. Betty Ford was also a breast cancer survivor and continued to advocate for screenings and the popularization of breast cancer awareness.

As the awareness began to grow, survivors began to show more of their pride. In 1992, Charlotte Hailey, a breast cancer survivor, created what we know now as the pink ribbon. The ribbon was originally peach, but was then changed to a pastel pink and other shades and hues to represent the varying experiences that breast cancer patients have.

Forty years later, survivors, patients, and all impacted by breast cancer are able to show their support for breast cancer awareness and research. Remember to keep advocating for the lives of all with breast cancer, but also yourself when you fear you’re displaying symptoms. Show your pink pride this October and all months that follow!