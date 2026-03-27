Who Taught You Your Hair Was Difficult?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Adwoa Ampofo

A growing conversation on social media platforms like TikTok has reignited a long-standing dialogue within Black communities: why do some adult Black women feel more comfortable investing time and money into wigs, braids, and extensions, yet feel uneasy wearing their natural hair? For many, particularly those with tightly coiled Type 4 textures, the question is not simply about style preference; it is deeply tied to history, socialization, and internalized beauty standards.

Black women in the United States spend an estimated $7.5 billion annually on beauty products, with a disproportionate amount allocated to hair care. Despite making up roughly 14% of the population, Black women account for about 11.1% of total U.S. beauty spending and spend nearly nine times more on hair care than any other demographic group. These figures highlight not only economic influence but also the weight of expectation placed on Black women’s appearance.

To understand present-day attitudes toward natural hair, it is necessary to examine the historical context that shaped them. One of the earliest documented efforts to control Black women’s hair was the 1786 Tignon Law in Louisiana. Enacted under Spanish colonial rule, the law required women of African descent both free and enslaved to cover their hair with headwraps to mark their inferior social status and limit their perceived attractiveness. However, rather than submitting quietly, Black women transformed tignons into elaborate expressions of style, using vibrant fabrics, jewels, and intricate wrapping techniques. What was intended as a tool of suppression became a symbol of resistance.

The policing of Black hair did not end with slavery. In the post-Civil War era, Eurocentric beauty standards became closely tied to notions of respectability and social mobility. Straight hair was often labeled “good hair,” while tightly coiled textures were stigmatized as unkempt or unprofessional. Legal and social systems reinforced these ideas; for example, in early American court cases, hair texture was used as an indicator of racial classification and status. Over time, tools such as hot combs and chemical relaxers were popularized not merely as styling options, but as mechanisms for survival in a society that privileged proximity to whiteness.

By the 20th century, corporate influence further entrenched these standards. Major beauty companies marketed Afro-textured hair as “unmanageable,” promoting straightened styles as the ideal. Even regulatory actions, such as safety warnings placed on certain products, were leveraged by competitors to reinforce the normalization of chemical straightening. The result was a culture in which altering one’s natural hair became both normalized and, in many cases, expected.

These dynamics extend beyond the United States. Across parts of West Africa and the Caribbean, colonial legacies persist in institutional policies that regulate Black hair. In some schools, young girls are required to shave their heads as part of uniform standards, subtly reinforcing the notion that their natural hair is inappropriate or distracting. Similarly, in Latin America, looser curl patterns are often promoted as more desirable, reflecting the global reach of Eurocentric beauty ideals.

Colorism and texturism also play a significant role. Black women with darker skin and tightly coiled hair have historically been subjected to harsher stereotypes, often labeled as “unfeminine,” “unattractive,” or “unprofessional.” These narratives continue to shape how individuals perceive themselves and others, influencing personal choices around hair.

Legislative efforts such as the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) represent attempts to address discrimination based on hair texture and protective styles. While such policies are important, they do not fully dismantle the deeply ingrained beliefs that have developed over centuries.

Importantly, the current discourse is not about condemning wigs, braids, or any other protective styles. Rather, it calls for introspection. As one perspective within the conversation suggests: “The issue isn’t the styles themselves, it’s when your natural hair feels like a burden or something to hide.”

Personal experiences often reflect this tension. For some Black women, natural hair was embraced in early childhood but later replaced by protective styles due to social pressure. Questions like “When are you getting your hair done?” or comments about looking more “professional” can reinforce the idea that natural hair is insufficient. These experiences are not isolated; they are part of a broader cultural narrative.

At the same time, journeys with natural hair are rarely linear. Many individuals move between styles wearing locs, cutting their hair, returning to braids, experimenting with wigs each phase shaped by personal circumstances, finances, and self-perception. These shifts do not indicate inconsistency; rather, they reflect the complexity of identity and self-expression.

“The natural hair discourse,” one reflection notes, “is about deconstructing the belief that our hair is ‘difficult’ and learning how to care for it.” This perspective emphasizes that Black women are not a monolith. Attitudes toward hair are influenced by upbringing, environment, and lived experiences, and no single narrative can capture them all.

Ultimately, the conversation invites a deeper question: why does something that grows naturally from one’s body sometimes feel unfamiliar or unacceptable? Addressing this question requires more than individual change; it calls for a broader cultural reckoning with the historical and social forces that shaped these perceptions.

In reclaiming natural hair, whether fully or in part, many Black women are not rejecting other styles but expanding their sense of self. The goal is not to prescribe a “correct” way to wear one’s hair, but to ensure that every choice is made freely without shame, fear, or the lingering weight of imposed standards.