When Reality TV Stops Being Reality: The Mental Health Cost of Going Viral

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

Reality television thrives on drama, but recent moments involving Taylor Frankie Paul, the cancellation of The Bachelorette, and emotional breakdowns from contestants like Huda Mustafa on Love Island raise an important question: when does reality TV stop being entertainment and start harming the mental health of those involved?

It is clear that being a celebrity and in the spotlight 24/7 takes a toll on your mental health. Taylor Frankie Paul and Huda Mustafa are clear examples of that. In recent weeks, reality television has moved beyond dramatic storylines and into real-life controversy. Taylor Frankie Paul’s highly anticipated season of The Bachelorette was pulled just days before its scheduled premiere following renewed attention to a past domestic violence incident, raising concerns about both casting decisions and the emotional toll placed on contestants thrust into the spotlight. The season, which was set to debut in March 2026, was removed from ABC’s lineup shortly before airing after video from a 2023 altercation resurfaced, prompting widespread discussion about accountability, mental health and the pressure of public scrutiny.

The fallout surrounding Paul highlights how quickly reality TV personalities can become the center of national conversation. Public reaction intensified across social media, where clips, accusations and commentary circulated rapidly. Instead of processing the situation privately, the controversy played out in real time, with audiences dissecting her behavior and mental state. The situation also raised broader concerns about how reality television often blurs the line between personal struggles and entertainment. When serious incidents become part of a show’s narrative, the emotional weight extends far beyond ratings.

At the same time, recent headlines involving Love Island contestant Huda Mustafa introduced another layer to the mental health conversation. Mustafa faced a temporary restraining order filed by her boyfriend’s ex, alleging threatening behavior and emotional distress. Reports stated that the order required her to stay away from the woman and her child, and allegations included threats of harm and late-night confrontations. Mustafa has denied the claims, but the legal situation quickly spread across social media, where viewers labeled the situation a “crash out” and debated her mental stability.

What makes both of these situations more complex is that both Paul and Mustafa are mothers. When emotional breakdowns, accusations and legal disputes are broadcast and shared online, the impact extends beyond the individuals involved. These viral moments become part of a permanent digital footprint that their children may eventually encounter. Reality TV no longer exists only within episodes; clips circulate indefinitely across TikTok, Instagram and online commentary. The consequences of public scrutiny can therefore affect families, co-parents and children who never chose to be part of the spotlight.

The structure of reality television also intensifies emotional pressure. Dating shows like The Bachelorette rely on accelerated relationships, competition and vulnerability to drive storylines. Contestants are encouraged to open up quickly, react emotionally and form connections under unrealistic timelines. Similarly, Love Island isolates participants from their normal lives while filming nearly every interaction. Without outside support systems, emotions escalate rapidly. When those emotional responses spill into real-life situations, the transition from entertainment to real-world consequences becomes evident.

Another concern is how audiences respond to these moments. Social media often rewards extreme reactions, giving the most emotional clips the most attention. When breakdowns, arguments or erratic behavior generate engagement, it can unintentionally validate unhealthy coping mechanisms. Instead of recognizing these moments as signs of stress or emotional overwhelm, they are treated as entertainment. This creates a cycle where vulnerability is amplified rather than supported.

These situations should not be seen as behavior to validate or encourage. While reality TV thrives on drama, constantly amplifying emotional outbursts risks normalizing unhealthy reactions. Instead, these moments should serve as reminders of the importance of mental health awareness, therapy and emotional regulation. Rather than celebrating or mocking these incidents, audiences can learn from them and recognize the pressure that comes with living under constant public scrutiny.

The involvement of children further raises the stakes. When reality stars who are parents experience public breakdowns or legal controversies, their families are indirectly pulled into the narrative. The long-term impact of viral criticism, accusations and speculation can extend beyond the individuals involved. This shifts the conversation from entertainment to responsibility, both for production companies and audiences.

Reality television will likely always rely on drama, but recent events suggest a growing need for boundaries. Mental health professionals, better post-show support and more responsible storytelling could help protect contestants. At the same time, viewers play a role by choosing empathy over criticism.

When emotional struggles become viral content, reality TV stops being just entertainment. The situations involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Huda Mustafa show how quickly drama can turn into real-life consequences. Instead of validating these moments, audiences should learn from them, recognizing the importance of mental health, accountability and the impact that public scrutiny can have not only on reality stars, but on their families as well.