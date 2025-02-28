The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Danielle Gentry

Reality TV used to have a unique vibe, showcasing real-life experiences and the charm of

everyday folks instead of just chasing fame through influencers. Shows like Jersey Shore, Bad

Girls Club, and The Real World connected with us by letting regular people be themselves—just

real. Sure, there were times when things felt a bit staged, but the genuine struggles and stories

really hit home, especially as social media deepened our connection to these narratives, turning

them into a cultural phenomenon.



Then came the early 2010s, and everything started changing with the rise of influencer culture.

We saw shows like The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, and Selling Sunset, where cast members are

super media-savvy, using their time on screen to launch their fame and fortunes. Today’s reality

shows are a whole different ball game; they’re heavily edited and packed with created drama and

wild conflicts meant to go viral. This shift has us second-guessing the authenticity of the

relationships we see and the polished images of the stars, turning something we once loved into

something different.



Reality TV has taken quite the twist over the years! While audiences have come to terms with

today’s reality shows, which aren’t quite “real,” there’s still a lingering desire for the raw,

unpredictable energy that characterized the genre’s early days. TikTok user @astoldbykenya

nailed it when they observed that current contestants often prioritize crafting a polished image

instead of just being their authentic selves. Sure, viewers still tune in for the drama, but more

often than not, it feels scripted rather than spontaneous.



Take modern platforms like Zeus Network, for instance. They’ve shifted the focus from genuine

storytelling to pure chaos—just look at Baddies, the spin-off of Bad Girls Club. It’s all about the

fights and nightlife, leaving little room for authentic life moments. There’s a nostalgia for the

original reality TV vibe. Still, many contestants approach the shows as a launchpad for fame

rather than a chance for genuine connections or experiences. It seems like the quest for stardom

has overshadowed the essence of what made reality TV so captivating in the first place!



The reality TV landscape has changed a lot lately, and it’s clear that going viral is more

important than putting out quality content. We’re flooded with shows designed for instant grab

rather than authentic storytelling. With social media playing such a big role in how we present

ourselves, it’s hard to believe reality TV can ever be truly authentic again. Take Big Brother, for

example—while it’s close, many contestants seem to come in with their own agendas. So, it

makes you wonder: Do people even want realness anymore, or has the drama and spectacle got

us too hooked to care?