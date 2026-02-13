What Your Favorite Romcom Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

It’s officially February, which means one thing: rom-com season is here.

There is truly no better time of year to cozy up in your dorm, grab your favorite snacks, light a candle you probably shouldn’t have lit in your room and rewatch the comfort movies that make you believe in love again. And if you’re anything like me, you don’t just watch rom-coms — you see yourself in them.

The characters feel a little too familiar. The love stories hit a little too close to home. So… what does your favorite romantic comedy actually say about you?

Let’s find out.

13 Going on 30 (my personal fav)

You have always been ambitious — the girl who couldn’t wait to grow up, move to the big city, and escape the small town that felt too small for your dreams. You romanticize your future, but nostalgia has a permanent home in your heart.

You believe in reinvention. In glow-ups. In becoming “thirty, flirty, and thriving.”

But when it comes to love? You don’t want flashy. You don’t want surface-level. You want something raw and real. You secretly love the idea of ending up with someone who knew you before the glow-up — someone who saw you when you were awkward and loved you anyway.

You’re ambitious, but you’re sentimental. And that’s your magic.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

You are adventurous, spontaneous, and always down for a challenge. You’re competitive in the fun way. You flirt like its cardio.

You’re hardworking and career-driven, but you also love the thrill of the game. You might say you’re not looking for anything serious right now… but let’s be honest, you’re just pretending not to care.

You’re the funny, outgoing friend who swears she’s “just having fun,” yet somehow always ends up catching feelings.

You don’t want boring love. You want fireworks.

27 Dresses

You are the ultimate girls’ girl.

You are the hype woman, the planner, the “send me the pic first” friend.

You help coordinate outfits, take digital cam pictures, fix lashes, and hold tissues during bathroom breakdowns. Seeing your friends fall in love genuinely makes your heart swell.

But in quiet moments, you sometimes wonder: When is it going to be my turn?

You are optimistic. Hopeful. Soft. You believe that the love you pour into everyone else will one day return to you multiplied.

And it will.

10 Things I Hate About You

You’re quiet… until you’re not.

You have strong opinions and even stronger passions — most of which people would never guess at first glance. You claim love is overrated and dating in this generation is chaotic (because it kind of is).

You’re the friend who says what everyone else is thinking but won’t say out loud. Harsh? Maybe. Honest? Always.

But deep down, you don’t hate love. You just refuse to settle for anything less than something real.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

You are a dreamer.

You probably have a Pinterest board titled “Future Life” and another one titled “Soft Romance.”

You journal. You overthink. You romanticize grocery store runs.

You have big hopes for love, but you keep most of it tucked away. You’re scared of what might happen if you say how, you really feel.

You want the hand-written letters. The slow burn. The butterflies. You feel deeply — even when no one else knows.

The People We Meet on Vacation

You are unapologetically yourself — even if it took you a while to get there.

You embrace your quirks. You’re always down for spontaneous plans and making memories that turn into inside jokes. You love big laughs and late-night conversations.

But when it comes to love, you sometimes doubt yourself. You worry about being “too much” or not enough. You fear losing someone because of who you are — when in reality, the right person will love you because of it.

You want a best friend and a partner all in one.

So… What Does It All Mean?

Maybe your favorite rom-com says you’re ambitious. Maybe it says you’re guarded. Maybe it says you’re soft, hopeful, chaotic, sentimental — or all of the above.

That’s the beauty of romantic comedies. They reflect different versions of us. The dreamer. The skeptic. The career girl. The lover. The friend who gives too much. The girl who’s still figuring it out.

And maybe this February, instead of just watching the love story, you realize something:

You are the main character.

So grab your snacks. Rewatch your favorite. Text the friend who reminds you of that side character. And remember — whether your story feels like a slow burn or a chaotic montage right now, it’s still unfolding.

And who knows?

Your rom-com moment might be closer than you think.