We never go out of style: How the ‘Y2K style’ is driving sustainable shopping

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Chloe Wilson

The past year has been driven by a cheetah print, low rise, chunky heeled and excessive jewelry enhanced fashion craze; better known as being “SOOO 2000’s”. Brands such as Ed Hardy, Baby Phat, BEBE, and Juicy Couture have made major comebacks, making what may seem like a “micro trend” or simple nostalgia for those who were teens during the early 2000’s, primary enforcement to shop second hand.

Big box stores such as TjMaxx , Zumiez, and Tillys have gotten their hands on some of the newer pieces of these vintage brands. Though still upholding the nostalgic image, there are myriads of pieces from these same brands; the true and authentically vintage ones, that lye out there in the hands of smaller business: thrift stores and resellers on online second-hand shopping sites, such as Depop, Poshmart, and Facebook marketplace.

It is not that the newly distributed articles of clothing are of poor stature, but nothing will ever beat the original feeling of the thick velour on a pink juicy tracksuit, or the authentic appeal that older and non-mass-produced design on some ed hardy t-shirt. Not to mention, it is always an A+ statement in the fashion universe to say “Thanks! Its vintage!”

Finding something of such authentic value is like digging for gold; but the journey is rewarding in more than one way. Not only do you go home with the one of a kind piece- but you also reduce your carbon footprint by saving the transport of big box items associated with mass manufacturing, reducing textile waste by giving something that was no longer loved by someone else a new home, and you even save money, since most second-hand apparel is marked down more than any in store purchases.

If you are obsessed with all things Y2K and want to embrace the style in the most authentic way, start hitting your local thrift stores. Your one-of-a-kind piece is out there waiting for YOU!