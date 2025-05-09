The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

For a while now, Harry Styles has been a little too quiet. After his emotional farewell concert in Italy, which ended the record-breaking three-year concert series, fans have been left wondering exactly where he’s been hiding. Since that memorable night, Styles has kept a fairly low profile.

He briefly reappeared in November 2024 to attend the funeral of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, but that was the extent of his public outings until most recently. In February, fans were disappointed when he skipped the Grammy Awards, fueling even more speculation about his next move. Styles seems to be enjoying his time away from the spotlight. Not only has he been off-camera, but he was also spotted running a marathon in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans reacted to the Styles sighting with mixed responses. Quite a few lamented the lack of music news from the singer, such as one fan who tagged a friend and wrote, “your man is everywhere but the studio.”

Similar comments read, “boy if you don’t get in that studio omg,” and “he’ll do anything but release that damn album.”

Others joked, “That one unemployed friend on a Wednesday,” “He is the most random person ever and I really respect it,” and “king of never let them know your next move.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJG3e1FML_-/Styles’s latest musical release was the album Harry’s House, which came out in early 2022, although he released music videos for both Satellite and Daylight in 2023. This marks the longest period Styles has gone without releasing music. Fans are wondering if they can expect HS4 anytime soon. There may be reason for hope, however, as hints of new music have begun to surface. On May 1st, Harry was seen leaving a studio in Berlin a clue that his next project might be closer than any of us initially thought.