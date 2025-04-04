We All Can’t Be Rapunzel: Women and Their “Controversial” Haircuts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

It’s a pivotal moment in a young woman’s life when deciding what to do with her hair

next and how her new hairstyle will accentuate her overall beauty. At some point in our

lives, we have considered chopping all of our hair off and starting completely over,

repeating the well-known mantra: “Hair holds memories.” Although these thoughts may

be impulsive—some fully committing to the idea of the pixie cut saved on the “haircut

motivation” Pinterest board—this experience that many young women have had during

their years of development, no matter how old they may be, is important.

The thought of women cutting their hair may be freeing and encourages them to explore

beauty outside the norm for women; however, that is not the perspective of people

outside of this experience.

Often, when women express the idea of a haircut, they’re faced with opinions opposing

the style. Some will suggest that a haircut, especially one past the ears, is almost

masculine and would “mask” or “overpower” a woman’s femininity. In other cases, when

a woman has taken the initiative to cut her hair, this subtle misogyny is masked with

comments about how much “better” she looked with her old haircut and how it “just

doesn’t suit her.”

The question is, why is it so normal to hate women when they cut their hair?

Hair, like many other physical attributes, is one of the most visible things about a

person. For women and femmes, hair can be one of the aspects of their identity, which

can range from race, sexuality, individual gender expression, etc. Most importantly, hair

is reflective of something that can go deeper for some individuals; it is representative of

control.

Strands of hair can be manipulated in countless ways that are continuously expanding.

It can be braided, slicked back, put up, taken down—anything that is imaginable. Now,

picture that control being completely chopped off. All of that control that had been

maintained is gone; those expectations of having perfect, slicked-back hair, for instance,

are gone as well.

That’s what happens when a woman decides to cut her hair.

The control of hair and women is practically the same. There have been events in the

past three years that have upheld the value that women must be handled, such as the

overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022. This and many other

oppressive events have maintained the control of women, which, as stated before,

mirrors forcibly holding down, attempting to control.

By cutting off a woman’s hair, you leave nothing to work with, and notably, nothing to

control. If the hair is cut, you free a woman from social norms and expectations; you

can’t control that.

Take two women who have been made a spectacle in the public eye: Doja Cat and

Emma Chamberlain. Although there are differences regarding the backlash both

received regarding their haircuts, because Doja intersects both race and

gender, which resulted in negative comments about the texture of her hair, the

conditions of their haircuts are the same. As women who have been in the spotlight

since the beginning of their careers, they are vulnerable to constant scrutiny from

anyone on the internet, especially when they violate the standards given to them by

fans.

When Doja and Emma decided to violate these standards of beauty and the expectation

that they would remain the same woman they were before a pivotal point in their

careers, it was an act of loosening control as women, whether it was intentional or not.

Hair is more than just hair. It has the power to make a statement about personal beliefs,

identity, and all other things. Short hair is not the only style that can reflect freedom. I

encourage exploration in hair expression with any style that represents your authentic

self. Most importantly, remember that you don’t have to be Rapunzel.