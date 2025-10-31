Trick or Treat, Don’t Text Him This Week!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Adwoa Ampofo

It’s spooky season, the time of year when your pumpkin spice latte isn’t the only thing heating up. Maybe you’ve been feeling nostalgic. Maybe you’re scrolling through old photos in your cozy

sweater. And before you know it, your thumb hovers dangerously close to texting him.



You know who he is, the one who left you on read, the one who “wasn’t ready,” or the one you swore you were so over. But as the leaves fall and cuffing season approaches, temptation hits

harder than a Halloween sugar rush.

Before you send that “hey stranger” text, pause. Because this week, you’re not the trick or the treat. You’re the main event.



Halloween has a way of summoning ghosts, and not the kind you find in haunted houses. It’s the time when exes suddenly “check in,” old flings resurface, and people who couldn’t commit

all summer suddenly want to “catch up.”



Psychologists call it seasonal nostalgia, but let’s be real: it’s just boredom wrapped in a skeleton emoji.



So if your phone lights up with a “miss you baby,” remember, it’s not fate. It’s just fall fever.



Let’s be honest, you might be the one tempted to reach out, too. Maybe it’s loneliness. Maybe it’s the cozy fall vibes convincing you your ex was your soulmate. But here’s the thing:



Missing someone doesn’t mean you need to message them.

Craving comfort doesn’t mean revisiting chaos.



Ask yourself: Are you reaching out because you truly want to reconnect, or because you’re craving attention? If it’s the latter, grab a blanket and a latte, not your phone. Think of this week

as your No-Text Challenge.



If he’s truly worth it, he’ll find his way back into your life, intentionally not through a 1 a.m. “you up?” message. Let’s be honest, sometimes it’s not even about love or closure. Sometimes, you just miss him. Or maybe you just want to hook up because it’s been a while, and the Halloween air feels a little too flirty. But pause and ask yourself this:

When the night is over, are you going to regret it the next day?



What excuse are you going to give your friends when they ask why your location was off and you’re doing the walk of shame back to your room the next morning?



We all want something sweet this season, but is it worth it if it comes with a little scream of regret a few days later?

Stand your ground. Because every time you choose not to reply, not to fold, not to text him back, you have discipline, standards, and self-respect. Don’t lose that for some temporary.



Sorry not sorry.



So this week, resist the urge to text your ex, reply to your situationship, or double-tap his new post. This Halloween, the only thing you should be resurrecting is your confidence.



Trick or treat, babes, just don’t text him.