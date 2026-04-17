Towson TigerTHON: A Day of Dancing, Impact and Inspiration

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

As someone who joined a sorority this fall, I had only heard bits and pieces about TigerTHON. This past Saturday, I finally experienced my first one—and it exceeded every expectation. From the energy in the room to the powerful stories shared, it was a day I won’t forget.

For those of you who don’t know, TigerTHON is Towson University’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon benefitting Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore. The TigerTHON committee works throughout the academic year to plan events raising funds and awareness for JHCC. This is held every year and is the biggest philanthropic event for Towson!

This year’s Disney-themed event truly lived up to its “magical” description. From the moment I walked in, the atmosphere was filled with excitement, color, and a shared sense of purpose.

My day was packed with dancing, laughter, and moments that were both fun and deeply emotional. One of the most meaningful parts of TigerTHON was hearing from the Miracle Kids. Throughout the day, five children and their families shared their personal stories. Listening to their journeys—and then seeing them smiling, playing, and interacting with students—brought a whole new level of meaning to the event. It was a powerful reminder of exactly why everyone was there.

There was no shortage of activities to keep the energy high. Students participated in a silent disco, raced around on the nostalgic middle-school scooters, and enjoyed a “dirty soda” bar, with proceeds going directly toward the cause. Games like spikeball, tug-of-war volleyball, and a dodgeball tournament brought out everyone’s competitive side, while also keeping the atmosphere light and fun.

The event also featured motivational speeches from campus leaders, including President Mark Ginsberg, as well as impressive performances by the Towson Pom Squad and Towson Diamondz. Everywhere you looked, there were opportunities to take photos, make memories, and celebrate being part of something bigger than yourself.

What stood out most to me, though, was the sense of community. Whether you were dancing, listening to a story, or cheering someone on, there was a shared understanding that every moment—and every dollar raised—was making a difference.

TigerTHON is more than just an event. It’s a reminder of the impact a community can have when it comes together for a cause. After experiencing it for the first time, I can confidently say it won’t be my last.