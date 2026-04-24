Things I Thought Would Matter in College… But Don’t

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Aubri Powell

Coming into college, I really thought everything was make-or-break. Like if I didn’t get it right the first time, friends, classes, life plans, I’d somehow fall behind. Now that I’ve actually been here for a while, I can say… a lot of the things I stressed about ended up not mattering at all.

Having a perfect friend group right away

I thought I needed to find “my people” immediately, like within the first few weeks. But friendships in college shift constantly. People come, go, change, and grow, and that’s normal. The people you meet on day one aren’t always the ones who stay, and that doesn’t mean you did anything wrong.

Always looking put together

I used to think I had to look good every time I stepped outside, like college was some kind of daily fashion show. In reality, most people are just trying to get through the day. Sweatpants, messy buns, hoodies, no one cares as much as you think they do.

Knowing exactly what I want to do with my life

There’s so much pressure to have a plan, a major, a career path, all figured out. But honestly, most people are still unsure. Plans change, interests change, and you’re allowed to figure it out as you go.

Being liked by everyone

This one took a minute to accept. Not everyone is going to like you, and you’re not going to like everyone either. And that’s okay. Trying to be everything for everyone is exhausting and unnecessary.

Going out all the time

I thought college meant always being out, always doing something, always having a “movie moment.” But sometimes you’re tired, or busy, or just not in the mood, and staying in is just as valid.

Comparing myself to everyone else

It’s so easy to feel like everyone else is doing better, moving faster, or living a more exciting life. But you never really know what’s going on behind the scenes. Everyone’s on a different timeline, even if it doesn’t look like it.

At the end of the day, college isn’t about getting everything right. It’s about figuring out what actually deserves your energy, and letting go of what doesn’t.