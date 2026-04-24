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Towson | Life > Experiences

Things I Thought Would Matter in College… But Don’t

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Aubri Powell Student Contributor, Towson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Aubri Powell

Coming into college, I really thought everything was make-or-break. Like if I didn’t get it right the first time, friends, classes, life plans, I’d somehow fall behind. Now that I’ve actually been here for a while, I can say… a lot of the things I stressed about ended up not mattering at all.

Having a perfect friend group right away
I thought I needed to find “my people” immediately, like within the first few weeks. But friendships in college shift constantly. People come, go, change, and grow, and that’s normal. The people you meet on day one aren’t always the ones who stay, and that doesn’t mean you did anything wrong.

Always looking put together
I used to think I had to look good every time I stepped outside, like college was some kind of daily fashion show. In reality, most people are just trying to get through the day. Sweatpants, messy buns, hoodies, no one cares as much as you think they do.

Knowing exactly what I want to do with my life
There’s so much pressure to have a plan, a major, a career path, all figured out. But honestly, most people are still unsure. Plans change, interests change, and you’re allowed to figure it out as you go.

Being liked by everyone
This one took a minute to accept. Not everyone is going to like you, and you’re not going to like everyone either. And that’s okay. Trying to be everything for everyone is exhausting and unnecessary.

Going out all the time
I thought college meant always being out, always doing something, always having a “movie moment.” But sometimes you’re tired, or busy, or just not in the mood, and staying in is just as valid.

Comparing myself to everyone else
It’s so easy to feel like everyone else is doing better, moving faster, or living a more exciting life. But you never really know what’s going on behind the scenes. Everyone’s on a different timeline, even if it doesn’t look like it.

At the end of the day, college isn’t about getting everything right. It’s about figuring out what actually deserves your energy, and letting go of what doesn’t.

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Aubri Powell

Towson '27

Aubri Powell is an undergraduate student at Towson University, majoring in English Secondary Education. Their academic focus centers on the study of literature, writing, and effective communication, with a particular interest in how language can be used to educate, engage, and support diverse learners. Through their coursework, Aubri has developed strong skills in analytical reading, academic and professional writing, and classroom-focused communication. They are especially interested in writing that is clear, intentional, and accessible, reflecting their goal of becoming an effective and thoughtful educator.

Alongside their academic studies, Aubri has gained valuable professional experience through their role as a Resident Assistant. In this position, they support students’ academic and personal success, facilitate community-building events, and communicate university policies and resources in clear and approachable ways. This role has strengthened Aubri’s leadership abilities and reinforced the importance of strong written and verbal communication in professional settings. Their experiences working with students have further shaped their interest in education and their understanding of how communication influences learning environments.

Outside of academics and professional responsibilities, Aubri values creativity, reflection, and connection. They enjoy writing for personal expression, engaging with literature, and setting intentional goals for both personal and academic growth. Aubri is also interested in mentorship and student advocacy, and they strive to create supportive, inclusive spaces wherever they work. Through both teaching and writing, Aubri aims to use language as a powerful tool for learning, understanding, and meaningful connection.