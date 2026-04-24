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Towson | Culture > Entertainment

There’s No Album as Sweet as “Liquorice” by Hatchie

Amie Yansane Student Contributor, Towson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

There’s nothing I love more than a good pop album, so I was thrilled when I discovered Hatchoe’s
most recent album, Liquorice. Liquorice is nothing I’ve heard of before, especially when I compare it
to modern pop albums; it’s the ultimate modern dreampop album.


What makes Liquorice the ultimate dreampop album isn’t the ultimate dreampop album because of it’s
dream like synth instruments and nostalgic vocals, but rather its beautiful, melancholic lyrics referencing
raw and human experiences such as missing out what you thought was meant for you, isolation, and the
excitement of falling in love.


And, of course, it would be inappropriate to disregard Hatchie’s musical influence, Cocteau Twins. Her
music not only revives the Cocteau Twins legacy in dreampop but takes a modern spin on it that draws
listeners such as myself in. For me, Carousel was the real hook for Liquorice.


If you’re considering looking into Liquorice, I would definitely give it a listen. Here are some of my
personal, extremely high ratings of the tracks on Liquorice.

  • Anemeoia: 8.5/10
  • Only One Laughing: 9/10
  • Liquorice: 9/10
  • Carousel: 10/10
  • Sage: 10/10
  • Someone Else’s News: 10/10
  • Wonder: 8/10
  • Lose It Again: 9/10
  • Anchor: 8/10
  • Part That Bleeds: 8.5
  • Stuck: 8/10
    If you’re looking for a new album to listen to this spring, or just trying out new genres like dreampop, Liquorice is the way to go. Hatchie’s style and beautiful lyricism, as represented on the album, will surely welcome you into her fandom!
Amie Yansane

Towson '26

Amie is currently a sophomore at Towson University pursuing a BS in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, and Bioinformatics with a minor in Biology. Currently, she's conducting research on bacteriophage host-interactions in her university's Chemistry department. Although her major and research interests aren't what you would expect for a culture writer, she aims to intersect her interests in film, TV shows, books, fashion, and politics in everything she writes. When she’s not writing in her journal or writing a think piece, she’s engaging with her peers the Honors College, or the Student Affiliates of the American Chemical Society. When she’s not engaging in campus activities, you can find her watching Ugly Betty, running a few miles on the treadmill, or making bracelets for her loved ones.