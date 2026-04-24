There’s No Album as Sweet as “Liquorice” by Hatchie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

There’s nothing I love more than a good pop album, so I was thrilled when I discovered Hatchoe’s

most recent album, Liquorice. Liquorice is nothing I’ve heard of before, especially when I compare it

to modern pop albums; it’s the ultimate modern dreampop album.



What makes Liquorice the ultimate dreampop album isn’t the ultimate dreampop album because of it’s

dream like synth instruments and nostalgic vocals, but rather its beautiful, melancholic lyrics referencing

raw and human experiences such as missing out what you thought was meant for you, isolation, and the

excitement of falling in love.



And, of course, it would be inappropriate to disregard Hatchie’s musical influence, Cocteau Twins. Her

music not only revives the Cocteau Twins legacy in dreampop but takes a modern spin on it that draws

listeners such as myself in. For me, Carousel was the real hook for Liquorice.



If you’re considering looking into Liquorice, I would definitely give it a listen. Here are some of my

personal, extremely high ratings of the tracks on Liquorice.