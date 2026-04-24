There’s No Album as Sweet as “Liquorice” by Hatchie

By Amie Yansane
There’s nothing I love more than a good pop album, so I was thrilled when I discovered Hatchoe’s
most recent album, Liquorice. Liquorice is nothing I’ve heard of before, especially when I compare it
to modern pop albums; it’s the ultimate modern dreampop album.
What makes Liquorice the ultimate dreampop album isn’t the ultimate dreampop album because of it’s
dream like synth instruments and nostalgic vocals, but rather its beautiful, melancholic lyrics referencing
raw and human experiences such as missing out what you thought was meant for you, isolation, and the
excitement of falling in love.
And, of course, it would be inappropriate to disregard Hatchie’s musical influence, Cocteau Twins. Her
music not only revives the Cocteau Twins legacy in dreampop but takes a modern spin on it that draws
listeners such as myself in. For me, Carousel was the real hook for Liquorice.
If you’re considering looking into Liquorice, I would definitely give it a listen. Here are some of my
personal, extremely high ratings of the tracks on Liquorice.
- Anemeoia: 8.5/10
- Only One Laughing: 9/10
- Liquorice: 9/10
- Carousel: 10/10
- Sage: 10/10
- Someone Else’s News: 10/10
- Wonder: 8/10
- Lose It Again: 9/10
- Anchor: 8/10
- Part That Bleeds: 8.5
- Stuck: 8/10
If you’re looking for a new album to listen to this spring, or just trying out new genres like dreampop, Liquorice is the way to go. Hatchie’s style and beautiful lyricism, as represented on the album, will surely welcome you into her fandom!