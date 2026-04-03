The UN Vote That Should’ve Been Louder

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Adwoa Ampofo

On March 25, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly passed a resolution with language that left little room for interpretation. It declared the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity and called for reparations.

The vote was not close. One hundred and twenty-three countries supported it. Three opposed it. Fifty-two abstained.

Those numbers, on their own, might suggest a broad global consensus. But a closer look at who resisted and who chose not to take a position at all reveals a more complicated story about power, accountability and historical memory.

The resolution, introduced by Ghana, did not soften its framing. It identified the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the system of racialized chattel slavery as a crime defined not only by its brutality, but by its scale, duration and enduring consequences. The document emphasized that the legacy of slavery is not confined to history books. It continues to shape global systems of labor, wealth distribution and racial inequality.

It also called for reparative justice, outlining steps that extend beyond symbolic acknowledgment, including formal apologies, educational initiatives and financial compensation.

Despite that framing, the United States, Israel and Argentina voted against the resolution.

A “no” vote in this context carries weight. It signals a refusal to formally recognize both the severity of the crime as defined in the resolution and the responsibility to address its long-term consequences.

Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, described the intent behind the measure in remarks cited by UN reporting: “Today, we come together in solemn solidarity to affirm truth and pursue a route to healing and reparative justice.” The statement positioned the resolution as part of a broader effort toward acknowledgment and accountability.

Yet the vote exposed clear divisions.

The United Kingdom and several European Union member states did not oppose the resolution outright, but abstained. While abstention is often framed as neutrality in diplomatic settings, in this case it functioned as distance allowing countries to avoid direct opposition while also sidestepping endorsement.

Coverage from outlets including BBC and Truthout noted a familiar pattern. African and Caribbean nations largely backed the resolution, while many Western nations declined to fully support it. The split follows longstanding historical and economic lines, raising questions about how nations reckon with legacies from which they materially benefited.

For more than four centuries, millions of Africans were forcibly displaced and subjected to systems that fueled the growth of global industries, from cotton and sugar to coffee. The wealth generated during that period did not disappear with abolition. It was reinvested, institutionalized and, in many cases, remains embedded in modern economic structures.

The resolution explicitly acknowledged this continuity, arguing that the effects of the transatlantic slave trade persist through present-day systems of labor, property ownership and capital accumulation.

In that context, the voting pattern appears less surprising.

What has drawn additional attention, however, is the reaction beyond the UN floor particularly within public discourse. Some commentary has questioned Ghana’s role in leading the resolution, often invoking arguments about pre-colonial African participation in the slave trade.

Historians have repeatedly challenged that framing as overly simplistic. Modern nation-states such as Ghana did not exist during the transatlantic slave trade. Their current borders were largely defined during the Berlin Conference of 1884, where European powers partitioned the continent without African representation. The political entities that existed at the time operated under entirely different systems.

While African intermediaries did play roles in aspects of the trade, scholars widely note that European demand, military power and economic incentives transformed and expanded those systems into a transatlantic enterprise of unprecedented scale.

The focus on African involvement, critics argue, can obscure the structural forces that sustained and globalized slavery.

There is also a practical dimension often overlooked. Only member states can introduce resolutions in the UN General Assembly. Communities within nations, including Black Americans, do not have that authority independently. In effect, international recognition of reparations requires action from sovereign states.

Ghana’s sponsorship of the resolution reflects that reality. It also aligns with a broader set of policies the country has pursued over the past decades, including initiatives aimed at reconnecting with the African diaspora.

The resolution itself made that connection explicit, recognizing both continental Africans and their descendants worldwide as part of a shared historical experience. It framed the transatlantic slave trade not as an event with isolated impacts, but as a system that reshaped multiple societies across generations.

That scope was echoed in a statement by Esther Philips, Barbados’ first poet laureate, who addressed the assembly: “There are spirits of the victims of slavery present in this room at this moment and they are listening for one word only: justice.”

Justice, in this context, extends beyond acknowledgment. It implies action.

The final vote suggests that while a majority of countries are willing to move in that direction, significant resistance remains. Some rejected the resolution outright. Others chose not to align themselves with it.

The outcome leaves a clear record not only of what was said within the United Nations, but of how the world responded when asked to formally confront one of the defining injustices of modern history.

And in that record, the divisions are as telling as the resolution itself.