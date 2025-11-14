The Rise of Knee-Highs: Converse All Star XXHi Return to Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Aminata Diallo

I’m sure we’ve all heard about the revival of 2000s fashions by young enthusiasts on social media. The come back of Y2K hipster aesthetics, and more dated 21st century trends led to the resurgence of the iconic knee-high Chuck Taylors. Most popularized in emo-fashion subcultures, we’ve all seen the rave around the knee-high sneakers. This is a particularly exciting time for 10-year-old me, who I reckon is shouting, “Ya’ll weren’t there!”. After seeing Zendaya sport them in my favorite 2010s sitcom, “Shake It Up”, I couldn’t stop obsessing over them. The return of these sneakers makes it clear that young people have always been able to revolutionize garments in any modern era.

The shoes, once paired with band tees and skinny jeans in 2010, was at the top of the fashion hierarchy. In today’s fashion, we now see them being paired with oversized tees, cargo jeans and skirts; these items are a staple in today’s popular street fashion. For some, the knee-highs may add the perfect grunge accessory to an outfit. For others (myself included), it serves as a perfect splurge for a statement piece, and feeds the never-ending nostalgia on my Pinterest board.

So They must be sold out..right?

Lucky enough for ravers, Converse made the executive decision to re-release various new prints, colors, and designs of Chuck Taylors in 2025 due to increased demand. The previously discontinued sneakers rose back into pop culture with the help of social media, TikTok being the common platform. They are available for customization in designs including plaid, animal print, and additional standard colors. Personally, the all black draped in belt buckles is my favorite color way and currently being added to my Christmas list. You can find your niche of the All Star XXHi’s on the official Converse.com website.

What I find fascinating about fashion is the ability to reinvent. Converse takes advantage of this idea, as the addition of customization presents as a nod to the decade long sneaker craze. Whether you’ve just discovered these or were driven by nostalgia, all are welcome to claim a pair. As we continue to see more youth freely express themselves with clothing, it’s inevitable that fashion revival’s will continue to capture attention those who define the future.