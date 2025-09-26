The Reality of Being a Black Woman on Love Island: Looking through Olandria’s View

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Deja Johnson

Being a Black woman in America is a hard journey for many of us, and seeing how much we are viewed as the ones supposed to support every other race, but no one supports us in the same way. We saw Olandria being the one everyone in the villa turned to with any problems or issues they faced. But no one did the same for my Ola, which is crazy, and she was faced with every issue that everyone had, but when it came to her feelings, people weren’t there, and she always had to remain strong and not show those emotions because she didn’t want to be seen as weak. One time, she spoke about how she was feeling about the issue between her and Huda, then Huda started crying because Ola said, “We’ll talk later”.

She didn’t say it aggressively or even mean it; she just expressed her feelings that she didn’t want to talk right now. The viewers of the show were quick to label Olandria as a mean girl because they saw Huda “tears,” which is crazy in my opinion…. This shows reality TV, especially Love Island, would put a Black woman as the enemy before it puts any other race in this position. As we see, black women face a backlash when it comes to making any other race feel “hurt, when only they want to express their feelings as well.” Ola wanted to express her feelings, but she couldn’t because she faced backlash from people, and we even saw her finally tell how she feels at the reunion, and she still faced backlash due to people who “defend” Huda and believe that Ola was still mean to her and didn’t care for her.

This shows the reality for many Black women today and how much we have been silent and not say anything because we didn’t want to “hurt” someone by saying how we feel. But I would love to say Olandria represents us black women so well, and I’m extremely proud of her and how much she remains herself was amazing to see. She is growing into her model era and showing off some amazing outfits that ever seen!! Her stylists are amazing, and I love what they put her in every time. I’m putting some of my favorite outfits from her at the bottom. We love Ms. Ola!!!!! Continue being the star of Love Island season 7!!!