The Poppi Scandal Explained

By Deja Johnson

Recently, a lot of influencers that are not POC have been receiving huge Poppi soda vending machines. So Poppi sent out this vending machine for the recent Super Bowl to many influences as a way to promote their business, but many people disagreed with Poppi’s idea of sending out the vending machine.



Many influencers on TikTok believe that it is environmentally friendly and does show a purpose to Poppi due to the range of influencers that were sent to the vending machine. So some created brought out the fact that Poppi didn’t send their vending machine to more African American people in particular, and it brought up the idea

of how many African Americans are not able to have those types of opportunities due to companies not trying to reach out to them.



This whole scandal opened the door for Poppi company, and how many people noticed who they send out their PR to and how they want certain people to represent their brand, which speaks a lot of volumes about the company. So, many influencers brought up ideas where they think Poppi could do a better job at their vending machine idea and make it more acceptable for all types of influencers and not just certain types they want. Many

people brought up their competitor Olipop and how they make sure they include every influencer on their PR list and how they put out ideas for their company.



Poppi, to me, has a lot of work to do on their company and making sure they are including all aspects of people in their PR ideas.