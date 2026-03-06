The Pink Coach Bag Controversy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Deja Johnson

The new Coach Powder Pink collection created a lot of controversy when it was released on February 25, 2026. Many people rushed to the Coach outlet stores statewide for these bags. The lines were so long, and people woke up early in the morning for this “pink” bag. Seeing multiple TikToks of people

running into the stores and grabbing multiple bags was insane to see. The bag is pretty, and I love the color, but it’s not worth running or grabbing multiple of them and not leaving some for other people to grab. I saw on TikTok and people in the video had the whole collection in their hands, and that was ridiculous…. they don’t need all those bags. Also, it showed a lot of these people were resellers, which I don’t like resellers because they buy all the stuff and don’t think about the other people. Then they will put up high prices on a bag that was priced cheaply when they came out.

Resellers bother me, because it isn’t fair to people who want the bag when it came out, and they can’t get the bag due to them taking them all. Even those who are not resellers, they know they don’t need all those bags. At certain it’s selfish to take all those bags and not leave any for anyone else. Overall, I need better when it comes to the next coach drop! Letcs get other people a chance to get a bag and not take them all. Also, the denim bag that came out the same day didn’t receive as much attention as it did. That bag was so cute, and I love the mini duffels bags and the crossbody bags too!