The Best of Both Worlds: The 20-Year ‘Hannahversary’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

It has been 20-years since Hannah Montana took the world by storm. As someone who loved Hannah Montana as a little pre-K’er and as I grew up, hearing that there was going to be a special “Hannahversary,” I could not be more excited!

The moment I turned it on, the feeling of nostalgia was overflowing. The beginning of the special was exactly like the beginning of “Hannah Montana: The Movie.” I could not believe my eyes.

The film holds such a special place in my heart and seeing it come to life years later brought back so many memories. When hearing her sing “The Best of Both Worlds,” I couldn’t help but to sing along and remember how much her songs mean to me.

Miley then visits the old “Hannah Montana” set and it is just as she left it. Lots of emotions as she is once in the place that was her home. Alex Cooper then meets her to interview and ask Miley all about this life changing experience. It was interesting to hear about how her character completely changed her life. Before becoming Hannah, Miley loved cheerleading and mentioned having to give it up for acting. It was a tough choice but ultimately a very rewarding one!

Miley then goes on to talk about one of the most popular moments on the show, the heated love triangle between Jake and Jesse. She now 20 years later revealed that the choice for Miley is Jake because he was always there!

I liked how in the special they highlighted the people that made “Hannah Montana” the iconic unforgettable show it truly was! I especially loved how Miley paid a visit to choreographer, Jamal Sims who made the unforgettable “Hoedown Throwdown” dance in the Hannah Montana movie. P.S. She’s still got it 20 years later!

It was clear how strong Miley’s relationship with her mom is after watching the show. Together they embraced the many sides of Hannah and Miley, especially regarding fashion. Her mom made a memory book so that they both could look back and cherish the memories that were made from “Hannah Montana.”

Speaking more about the “Hannah Montana” movie, hearing about how Taylor Swift ended up in the movie with Miley was so cool. The fact that she wrote “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” is something I did not know but LOVE.

Also was surprised to hear her answer to Cooper’s question about what Disney boy she had the biggest crush on. The answer? Dylan Sprouse, and guess what? They actually dated! The more you know.

Surprise guests included Selena Gomez, who appeared in a “Hannah Montana” episode, and Chappell Roan, who was a fan of “Hannah Montana” as a little girl. With all of the recent news surrounding the negativity of Chappell Roan, seeing her in this was kind of surprising and felt a little unnecessary.

Another unexpected appearance was from Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. As he entered the “Hannah Monatana” set he said, “Home sweet home.” It was so amazing to see the two of them bonding over the show that made their relationship so special. Together they read some old lines that had some sweet father daughter moments full of love and advice. Seeing them together felt like the perfect way to end this special. I do think the PERFECT cherry on top would have been for them to both sing “Butterly Fly Away.” It is such a sweet song that shows the very special bond between a father and a daughter.

As Miley ends this special, she reflects on how much she has grown from this experience. Saying to younger Miley how proud of herself she is. Additionally, she shares a song that she wrote to her younger self called “Younger You” reflects this life journey that she has been on as Hannah. And of course, she ends with a classic Hannah goodbye at the window.

Overall, the special was heartfelt and filled with nostalgia. Hearing the songs performed by her now felt especially meaningful after all these years, bringing back memories while also showing how much she has grown. The emotional connection to the music and the era made the special enjoyable for longtime fans. However, it would have been even more exciting to see additional guest appearances, particularly former co-stars like Emily Osment, who played Lilly, or collaborators such as Iyaz or Corbin Bleu. Their presence would have added another layer of reminiscence and celebration. Even so, the special successfully honored the impact of the Hannah Montana era and reminded viewers why it remains such a beloved part of pop culture.