This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Deja Johnson

When I was scrolling on TikTok the other day, I saw an edit that represented the “awkward Black girl.” As Black women, we have so many different aesthetics to choose from. There’s the “earthy Black girl”, the “clean girl” aesthetic, even the “rich girl”, and now we have the newest addition of the “awkward Black girl.”

The awkward Black girl stands out to me because I identify as one. I notice this in the way that I act, how many people see my personality as very bubbly and quirky. This is a new aesthetic that many Black girls see themselves and it opens a new era for them to find a category that truly fits how they see themselves.

The epitome of the awkward Black girl is heavily represented by Issa Rae. Rae’s personality of being weird or quirky was a great thing for us Black girls to see in the media. Depictions of different types of women have opened so many doors for people who don’t fit into one typical aesthetic, but in several. If you’re ever on TikTok, I encourage you to explore videos on aesthetics and see what look is your best fit!