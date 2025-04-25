Sweeney & Powell 2.0? Why Fans Are Manifesting a Comeback

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

Once again, we are on the hot topic of Hollywood stars. Guys, I cannot tell you how many TikTok edits I have seen shipping Sweeney and Powell, it’s actually crazy. I saw one saying that “they are so call it want you want coded.” So, what has fans talking about them again? Why does everyone want them to get together so badly? Here are reasons why fans are manifesting a comeback.

Ever since their film Anyone But You debuted, Sweeney and Powell’s chemistry has left fans talking. Their undeniable connection left audiences captivated, and fans could not help but wonder if the sparks extended beyond the screen. As someone who has seen the movie, I can confirm that their chemistry is electric; it is no surprise that fans are rooting for them.

What has fans talking even more about Sweeney and Powell is Powell’s sister Lesie’s wedding. Leslie’s wedding was on March 29th and Glenn’s emotional reaction to his sister went viral all over social media, tugging at heartstrings everywhere.

But what really set the internet ablaze was the presence of a special guest- none other than Sydney Sweeney. Sweeney, who is close with the Powell family, attended the wedding to support Leslie and celebrate with the family. However, fans could not help but speculate on the deeper meaning behind her appearance.

Sweeney’s wedding appearance follows rumors that she has split from her fiancé of three years, Jonathan Davino. Sweeney and Davino, 41, have been romantically linked since 2018 and got engaged in 2022. Speculation that the couple called off their wedding sparked after reports surfaced that the Euphoria star has been living in a hotel without Davino. The actress also recently deleted a photo of herself and the film producer kissing from a larger Instagram carousel that was originally posted in January. To top it off, fans noticed that Sweeney has been spotted without her engagement ring in recent pictures.

Naturally, the internet has been quick to connect the dots. Could Sweeney’s appearance at Leslie Powell’s wedding signal a new chapter in her life? Fans are buzzing with theories, with many manifesting a romantic comeback between Sweeney and Powell. After all, their chemistry in Anyone But You was undeniable, and their off-screen friendship has only added fuel to the fire.

Glen Powell spoke about reuniting with his “Anyone But You” co-star Sydney Sweeney recently at his sister’s wedding in a TODAY exclusive. “Timing is everything in this world, isn’t it? She and Syd are obviously great friends, and it was a hell of a wedding,” Powell told Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Olivia Munn on TODAY with Jenna & Friends. “The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people who love her were there.”

One thing is for sure: the intrigue surrounding their relationship continues to captivate fans. Whether it’s their undeniable connection or the drama of Hollywood romance, one thing is clear—Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are the duo everyone’s talking about. And who knows? Maybe the next chapter in their story will be just as cinematic as their on-screen moments.