Study Smarter, Not Harder: Tips for College Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Miah Loveday

Hey Tigers! College life can be a whirlwind—classes, jobs, social events, and endless assignments all competing for your attention. With so much on your plate, studying can feel like an uphill battle. As finals season approaches, remember this: the key to success isn’t necessarily studying more—it’s studying smarter. Here are a few strategies to help you stay focused and make the most of your study time.

1. Find Your Peak Hours

Everyone has certain times of day when they’re most alert. Pay attention to when your energy levels are highest and schedule your toughest study sessions. For some, that’s early morning; for others, it’s late at night.

2. Break It Down

Cramming might seem like a quick fix, but it rarely leads to long-term learning. Instead, use the Pomodoro Technique—study for 25 minutes, then take a five-minute break. Short, focused bursts of work help your brain retain information more effectively.

3. Create a Dedicated Study Space

Your environment matters. Choose a spot that’s quiet, well-lit, and free of distractions. Keep only what you need—notes, textbooks, and a water bottle—and leave your phone across the room if possible. Schedule a room in Cook Library, if studying in your room is working

4. Use Active Learning

Don’t just reread your notes—engage with them. Try summarizing key concepts out loud, teaching the material to a friend, or creating flashcards. The more ways you interact with the information, the better you’ll remember it.

5. Take Advantage of Campus Resources

Visit the tutoring center. It doesn’t mean you’re dumb by any means. Sometimes it helps to have someone beside your professor break down the material, and it’s free. To learn more about Towson tutoring center visit Tutoring & Learning Center | Towson University

6.Take Care of Yourself

It’s easy to overlook sleep, exercise, and nutrition during busy weeks, but your brain performs best when your body is cared for. A well-rested, hydrated student with a balanced meal will always outlearn a tired, caffeine-fueled one.

College isn’t just about working hard—it’s about learning how to balance your time and energy. With the right study habits, you can stay organized, retain more information, and enjoy the learning process. Good luck with finals Tigers and may the odds be ever in your favor.