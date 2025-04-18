Spring into Fashion: Where to Shop to Elevate your Style this Spring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

Spring is finally here! With the warmer weather comes new outfits to wear this season. Are you looking to add to your closet and elevate your style this spring? Well, you have come to the right place! Here are some places you can shop to elevate your style this spring season.

To start, stores like Marshalls and TJ Maxx are always great options because they have many cute options and are also very cost effective. Their clothes are constantly changing so maybe when you go there you will find something just for you. My biggest piece of advice for these stores though, is to look through everything. You do not want to rush it because you may miss something that was meant for you. Be patient, take your time and just have fun with it! I myself have been incredibly lucky shopping at these stores as I have been able to find some pretty spring dresses.

Moving on to some other stores, another great option for trendy spring style is Aerie. I absolutely love Aerie! Aerie is an amazing place to shop for clothes this spring because not only do they have nice tops and leggings they also have such amazing workout sets. If you are looking to up your workout game this spring or just be more active outside Aerie has so many options! There are so many matching sets that will make you look like that girl!

Another thing that I love about Aerie’s website is that they have under activewear many distinct categories like Tennis, Pickleball, Yoga, Pilates, Train, Running, Hike, and Travel. I love this feature because you can find the perfect outfit for your specific activity! Below are some of my favorite active wear sets that I think are perfect for this spring season. But there are so many more on their website, definitely make sure to take a look!

Dress: OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Smocked Flowy Dress

Top: OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me XTRA Ribbed Long Sleeve

Skirt: OFFLINE By Aerie Your Serve Pleated Skort

Top: OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Hold Up! Keyhole Sports

Bottoms: OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me XTRA Hold Up! Lift Legging

Top: OFFLINE By Aerie The Hugger V-Neck Sports Bra

Bottom: OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me XTRA 5″ Pocket Bike Short

—

Next, another great place to shop this spring season is Free People. Much like Aerie, Free

People have many cute activewear sets that you can wear every day to elevate your style.

Also, Free People has so many cute tops that you can add to your closet this spring! Here

are some of my favorite fits from Free People.

Top: We The Free Sylvie Tee

Dress: Hot Shot Mini Dress

I have this and I love it! It is perfect for a nice sunny day, and it’s adorable. I will be buying this in more colors.



4. Dresses

Now we are going to switch gears a little bit and look at some cute spring dresses from Altar’d State. Altar’d State has so many cute dress options for this spring season. Whether you need a dress for Easter, brunch, picnic, a party, etc. Altar’d State has the perfect dress for you. Here are some of their cute dresses below.

Dress: Mia Floral Midi Dress in Light Pink

Dress: Bonny Floral Mini Dress in Blue

Dress: Chandler Floral Maxi Dress in Ivory

I hope this helped give you some inspiration to help elevate your style this spring! Enjoy the

nice weather this beautiful season offers. I really hope you have so much fun choosing the

best outfits to wear this spring season.