The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Ineza Merci

Spring is the season for rejuvenating and renewing. That said, why not incorporate clothing items that embrace what the season is about? Whether you’re going out enjoying the spring breeze or running some errands, here are some clothing items that should be in your wardrobe this spring.

Loose Button Downs

Photo by Pinterest

Loose button downs are coming back this spring to make every outfit look cute and chic. While giving off a relaxed silhouette, the loose nature of the top allows you to stay cool while it’s getting hot and offers functionality, as it is not constricting to the body. The button down can be worn at any casual gathering, with different colors and patterns to express its versatility.

Denim Shorts

Photo by SHEIN

Want to show off those legs? Well, the classic denim shorts can help you with that. Denim shorts are an iconic staple for the warm weather. By being timeless and versatile, denim shorts can be worn for adventurous outings or laid-back gatherings. This iconic clothing item offers comfort and durability for this Spring. Paired with heels, sneakers, or sandals, their adaptability has no boundaries.

Belts

Photo by Touch of Modern

Belts add a nice touch to an outfit, when done right. They elevate outfits by introducing structure and refinement. Beyond their practical purpose of keep bottoms in place, their versatile nature, as they come in different shapes, textures and colors, aids in transforming an outfit in many ways. This Spring, get your hands on a stylish belt to incorporate an effortless flair for the season.

Bodycon Maxi Dresses

Photo by PrettyLittleThing

Want to give off elegance with a touch of allurement? The bodycon maxi dress will help you with that. The figure-hugging dress accentuates curves while keeping you comfortable. Perfect for any Spring occasion, versatile is the dress’ middle name. Whether this dress is worn with flashy prints, or solid colors, these dresses make statements that suggest timeless sophistication.

Hair Bows

Photo by Marie Claire

And finally, the cute bow. No matter what they say, bows are not childish. This Spring, customize your hair with cute bows to compliment your outfits. Adding a feminine touch, bows are the go-to accessory when wanting to add a darling embellishment. Oversized bows make statements, small and dainty bows add a hint of subtle sweetness. Luckily, there’s a bow out there for every preference.