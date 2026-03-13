Spring Break on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Miah Loveday

Hey Tigers! With spring break coming up I wanted to give some ideas on how to spend it. Spring break is the perfect time to relax, have fun, and take a break from the stresses of school life. It does not have to be expensive or require a packed schedule. There are several easy and fun activities that do not require loads of money or big planning.

One fun idea is—if the weather is nice—to spend time outdoors. For those who live in Maryland, I know that can be tricky (as I was editing this; it was snowing). If weather permits, it is a great chance to take a walk with friends, have a picnic at the park, or ride a bike around your neighborhood or city. Being outside can boost your mood and doing activities like walking or bike riding can help increase your health and wellbeing. You could also get your friends together, throw a frisbee, football, or hang out and talk.

Another easy activity is calling all your friends together and having a movie or TV marathon. Pick a series you want to, or a movie you plan to revisit. You could have everyone bring their favorite snack and share. You could even make a tasty treat.

If you enjoy board games, you could host a game night. My friends and family know that I am serious about a good game night. Everyone could bring their favorite game, and the winner of the night could get bragging rights until the next game night. Again, people can bring snacks and drinks, so it is simple and one person does not have to worry about providing snacks for the event.

At the end of the day spring break is about taking a break from your usual routine. Whether you spend it outside, with or without your friends, or just relaxing at home, simple activities can make the week feel refreshing and fun. Have a happy, healthy, and safe spring break, Tigers!