Six Best Restaurants in Baltimore (That Are Not Altus)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Deja Johnson

As a Baltimore native, you can trust my suggestions on the where to find good food and what businesses to support! I support local businesses in the city a lot more than the larger corporations here. As you read, take the initiative to really step up and support these small businesses! Also, please feel free to look them up on TikTok if you want to see the vibes for yourself!

● Kippo Ramen

Kippo offers some of the best ramen I’ve ever had, and it’s so affordable as well. They are located in Federal Hill by Broadway Marketplace. They offer so many flavors of ramen bowls, from spicy to non-spicy. There’s something for everyone. They also have very good sushi here as well. It always tastes so fresh! Also, their wings are pretty good as well for those who aren’t fans of ramen or sushi. Overall, the aesthetic is so cozy and comfortable, you’ll definitely like the vibe in here, and if you’re an anime fan, they usually have an anime show playing on the projector.

● Hana

Hana is a cute and quaint Asian-cuisine restaurant located in the Hampden neighborhood. They offer ramen, sushi, and good drinks. The whole vibe of the restaurant is good, and I’d definitely recommended for everyone to go! The prices are around $20-30 depending on what you order.

● The Worthington

This place is known for its famous crab cake with the huge Caesar salad in that tall glass cup; otherwise known as “Girl Dinner.” I haven’t been here personally, but I’ve heard many good reviews on this restaurant.

● Motte

Motte is a Korean American cuisine restaurant that offers a diverse assortment of foods. They have great drinks as well!

● Rooted Rotisserie

This restaurant is more on the cozy side and has a really “homely “homey” atmosphere for people to come and enjoy great eats as well. This restaurant’s food looks amazing, and I’d definitely recommend it.

● Josefina

Josefina just opened up not too long ago! It’s a Spanish-style restaurant offering many dishes with Latino culture influence. The aesthetic of this restaurant is very nice; it could definitely be a date night restaurant or a fun girls’ day. It’s so beautiful in there and I definitely want people to go and support them!