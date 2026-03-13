Sitcom Tropes I’m Tired of Seeing as a Black Woman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Adwoa Ampofo

Television has made visible progress in diversity over the past decade. More shows include characters of color, and more women appear in leading roles than in previous generations. But representation alone doesn’t always equal meaningful accurate representation. For Black women especially, the issue is not simply visibility, it’s how we are portrayed.

Even as Hollywood slowly diversifies, many of the same stereotypes that appeared in early-2000s sitcoms and teen dramas still show up today. These portrayals influence how audiences perceive Black women socially, emotionally, and even romantically. Research from the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media found that Black women made up about 3.7% of lead or co-lead roles in major films between 2009 and 2019, illustrating how rarely Black female characters are centered in major narratives.

When Black women do appear on screen, they are often written into familiar tropes that limit their complexity. These are some of the television stereotypes I’m honestly tired of seeing.

The “Disposable Black Girlfriend”

One of the most frustrating patterns in television is the Black female character who is essential to the story but rarely receives emotional payoff or long-term narrative investment.

She is often supportive, intelligent, and loyal but her storylines revolve around helping others rather than growing herself. In many cases, she sacrifices the most while receiving the least narrative attention.

Examples appear across different genres:

• Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries repeatedly sacrifices herself to save other characters and often lacks stable romantic storylines.

• Valerie Gray in Danny Phantom briefly appears as a love interest before largely fading from the show’s main arcs.

• Mel Medarda in Arcane plays a significant political role but frequently serves as support for male characters’ development.

• Iris West in the early seasons of The Flash was initially written largely in relation to the male protagonist’s storyline.

• Josie McCoy in Riverdale had musical talent and strong character potential but was frequently sidelined before eventually leaving the series.

These characters are important to the plot, but they rarely receive the same narrative attention or emotional resolution as their peers.

The “Funny Black Friend”

Another familiar trope is the comedic Black friend whose personality revolves around humor, sass, or exaggerated behavior.

These characters often function as comic relief rather than fully developed individuals with emotional depth.

Examples include:

• Donna Meagle in Parks and Recreation, whose character initially centered around luxury jokes and witty one-liners.

• Nikki Parker in The Parkers, whose storylines were frequently built around exaggerated humor and romantic comedy plots.

• Angie Jordan in 30 Rock, who was written with an intentionally loud and dramatic comedic persona.

• Various Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows throughout the 2000s and 2010s also frequently placed Black characters in comedic sidekick roles rather than central storylines.

Comedy itself is not the issue. The problem emerges when humor becomes the only dimension a Black female character is allowed to have.

The “Angry Black Woman”

Perhaps one of the most persistent and harmful stereotypes is the “Angry Black Woman” trope.

Black female characters are frequently portrayed as confrontational, aggressive, or overly emotional even when they are simply expressing frustration or asserting themselves.

Examples of characters who have faced this type of framing include:

• Mercedes Jones in Glee, whose assertiveness was sometimes portrayed as hostility.

• Tasha St. Patrick in Power, who was often written as manipulative or aggressive.

• Mary Jane Paul in Being Mary Jane, whose emotional complexity was occasionally framed through the lens of intensity or anger.

These portrayals influence real-world perceptions. Studies from the Representation Project show that 53% of Black women believe television commonly depicts them as argumentative, reinforcing the stereotype of Black women as inherently aggressive.

When assertiveness or vulnerability is framed as anger, it shapes how audiences interpret Black women’s behavior both on and off screen.

The “Token Black Friend”

Another common pattern is tokenism when a show includes one Black character within an otherwise non-Black cast but fails to fully develop that character.

Examples include:

• Whitney Chase in The Sex Lives of College Girls, who is often the only Black woman within the main friend group.

• Charlotte Page in Henry Danger, who frequently functions as the intelligent sidekick rather than a central protagonist.

• Shirley Bennett in Community, whose storylines sometimes leaned heavily on stereotypes surrounding religion and motherhood.

• Earlier seasons of The Vampire Diaries, where Bonnie Bennett was the only Black woman among the core characters.

Token characters may signal diversity visually, but they rarely receive the same narrative complexity or storyline development as other characters.

Colorism and the Preference for Biracial Representation

Another pattern in Hollywood is the prevalence of lighter-skinned or biracial actresses in prominent roles.

Actresses like Zendaya, Amandla Stenberg, and Yara Shahidi are incredibly talented performers who have contributed meaningful work to television and film. However, media scholars have pointed out that darker-skinned Black women are still underrepresented in leading roles.

Research from the Representation Project indicates that only about 19% of Black women leads in the past decade were darker-skinned, highlighting the continued presence of colorism in casting decisions.

This imbalance reinforces narrow beauty standards and can limit the range of Black women audiences see portrayed on screen.

Reality TV and the “Undesirable” Narrative

Reality television has also played a role in shaping perceptions of Black women.

Shows like Love Island (both the UK and U.S. versions) have faced criticism from viewers who noticed patterns where Black female contestants were frequently chosen last during coupling ceremonies or received less romantic interest from other contestants.

These patterns mirror broader social trends. Studies examining online dating platforms have repeatedly found that Black women receive among the lowest response and match rates compared with other racial groups.

Marriage statistics show similar shifts. As of 2022:

• Approximately 49% of Black women in the United States have never been married, compared with 37% in 1990.

• Only about 7% of Black women marry outside their race, with around 4% marrying white men.

Many social and demographic factors contribute to these statistics, but cultural narratives around desirability and femininity in media can influence how audiences internalize beauty and relationship norms.

The Disappearance of Black Women in Young Adult Sitcoms

Another noticeable trend is the decline of Black female characters in modern teen and young adult sitcoms.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Black girls were far more visible in youth television. Shows like That’s So Raven, Sister, Sister, The Parkers, Moesha, and The Proud Family centered Black female characters and allowed them to navigate school, friendships, and identity in ways that felt authentic.

Today, many mainstream teen and college-aged sitcoms include few Black female leads, particularly on streaming platforms.

A study from the Geena Davis Institute found that women of color make up less than 10% of lead roles in youth-focused television programming, despite the growing diversity of younger audiences.

Borrowing Black Culture Without Black Characters

Ironically, even when Black women are absent from the cast, their cultural influence often remains present.

Many young adult sitcoms feature characters who adopt communication styles or personalities associated with Black women. These characters may use African American Vernacular English (AAVE), adopt expressive speech patterns, or embody the “sassy friend” archetype.

AAVE is recognized by linguists as a legitimate dialect with its own grammatical rules and cultural history rooted in Black American communities. However, television sometimes separates these linguistic and cultural elements from the communities that created them.

In some cases, characters who are not Black are written with traits commonly associated with Black female stereotypes, creating a situation where aspects of Black culture are embraced while Black women themselves remain underrepresented on screen.

In other words, the personality of the Black female character exists but the actual Black woman does not.

Representation Still Has a Long Way to Go

Despite progress in visibility, the numbers show that disparities remain:

• Black women represent about 16–17% of female characters in popular films, despite making up a larger share of the U.S. population.

• Women of color hold fewer than 10% of speaking roles in many Hollywood productions.

• Nearly 43% of top films released in 2022 did not include a single Black female speaking character.

Representation is improving slowly, but statistics like these highlight how limited meaningful representation still is.

Why These Tropes Matter

Television doesn’t just entertain, it shapes cultural perception.

When audiences repeatedly see Black women portrayed as disposable girlfriends, angry characters, comedic sidekicks, or background figures, those portrayals begin to influence how society interprets Black women in real life.

Black women deserve the same narrative depth that other characters receive: romance, vulnerability, ambition, softness, humor, and complexity.

Representation isn’t just about being on screen.

It’s about seeing yourself on screen.