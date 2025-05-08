Simple Summer: Enjoying the Season Without Splurging 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

Summer is all about making memories without maxing out your credit card. Whether you’re craving a chill day outdoors or an adventure that leaves you breathless, you can have it all without dropping a fortune. Here are some creative, budget-friendly ideas to keep your summer vibrant—no expensive tickets required.

Picnics in the Park

One of the simplest ways to enjoy summer is by organizing a picnic. Pack a blanket, whip up some homemade sandwiches, and don’t forget your favorite drinks. Head to a local park (or even a scenic spot on campus or in your local town) for a laid-back afternoon with friends. Not only is it a great way to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, but picnics also offer a fantastic opportunity to showcase your DIY snack game.

Hitting the Trails

For those who crave adventure, hiking is a perfect option—especially when you have free access to local trails and parks. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just starting out, hitting the trails is a great way to get your daily dose of exercise, disconnect from the digital world, and reconnect with nature. Find a nearby state park or nature reserve and explore the wonders of your local landscape. Not only will you earn those summer endorphins, but the scenic views make for incredible Instagram moments without spending a dime.

Exploring Cities on a Budget

Instead of hitting the trails, why not dive into the heart of your city and uncover its hidden treasures? Urban exploration offers countless adventures that won’t break the bank. Start by taking a leisurely walk-through historic districts and bustling neighborhoods that boast vibrant street art, quirky cafés, and local boutiques. Many cities offer free walking tours or self-guided itineraries that reveal hidden gems—from indie galleries to open-air markets— and provide insight into the community’s unique character.

Free Concerts and Outdoor Movie Nights

Keep an eye out for free local events during the summer! Many cities host outdoor concerts in parks or community centers, featuring everything from indie bands to local talent. Outdoor movie nights are another popular option—imagine watching your favorite film under the stars with a group of friends. Check your campus bulletin or local event listings for dates and locations, and make it a regular summer tradition. Even if you’re not a film buff, the communal vibe and festive atmosphere are sure to brighten your evenings.

Farmers’ Markets and Local Festivals

Exploring a farmers’ market can be both fun and filling. Stroll through vendor stalls, sample fresh produce, and maybe even try a new homemade treat. Many markets also feature live music or craft vendors, turning your trip into an impromptu cultural experience. Additionally, local festivals often celebrate community, art, and food at little to no cost, perfect for a day of exploration that supports neighborhood entrepreneurs.

Beach or Lake Days on a Budget

If you’re lucky enough to be near a beach or a lake, spend a day soaking up the sun without breaking the bank. Pack your sunscreen, a good book, and a portable speaker for your favorite playlist, and make it a day of relaxation and fun in the water. Even if you don’t live near the coast, many inland spots provide a beachy vibe with sandy banks or designated swimming areas.

Friends Bake Off:

Host a casual friend bake-off this summer where everyone gets to show off their best homemade dessert. Invite your pals to whip up a baked treat—whether it’s cupcakes, cookies, or mini cakes—and then set aside an afternoon to enjoy their creations together. The goal is to have fun in the kitchen, try out new recipes, and indulge in some sweet treats without any high-pressure competition.

Favorite Summer Flicks: Presentation & Watch Party.

Gather your friends for an evening that combines storytelling with a mini movie marathon. For this event, each friend picks their all-time favorite summer movie—one that makes them think of sunny days, adventures, or those unforgettable, laugh-out-loud moments. Before the movie starts, invite everyone to give a fun, informal presentation explaining why their movie holds a special place in their heart.

Maybe one friend will rave about the feel-good vibes of Mamma Mia! while another shares how Mean Girls still cracks her up every time. Some could even highlight underrated summer gems or childhood classics that remind them of lazy afternoons and road trips. Encourage everyone to share a quirky backstory—maybe that one time you watched the movie during a spontaneous beach day, or how it became your go-to comfort flick after a long day.

Pickleball Tournaments with Friends.

For those who prefer staying active in a fun and social way, why not organize a friendly pickleball tournament? This fast-growing sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong into an easy-to-learn game that’s perfect for teams of friends. With minimal equipment needed—just a couple of paddles, a pickleball, and access to a court (many local parks and community centers offer free or low-cost court time)—you can set up a tournament without straining your budget.

Grab a few friends, form teams, and create a casual bracket for a day of healthy competition. After a few rounds, cap off the event with another picnic or a cool down at a nearby café. Pickleball not only keeps you active and engaged but also offers the perfect excuse to enjoy the outdoors while building memories with your squad.

Summer is about more than just a season—it’s the chance to fill your days with experiences that leave you smiling, without draining your wallet. Whether you’re enjoying a sunlit picnic with friends, hitting the trails for a refreshing hike, uncovering your city’s hidden gems, or grooving at an outdoor concert, each moment is an opportunity to make memories on your own terms. With these budget-friendly ideas, you can design a summer full of creativity, adventure, and quality time, proving that unforgettable fun doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.