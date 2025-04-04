The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Ella Lowry

Spring has finally arrived. After months of gray skies and cold weather, the world feels lighter, brighter, and full of possibilities. This season, I have chosen to embrace the warmth and beauty around me by romanticizing my college life. I am doing this by finding joy in small moments, appreciating the present, and prioritizing my well-being. From journaling under blooming trees to taking sunset walks after study sessions, I am making this spring about slowing down and enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

One of my goals is to spend more time outside, taking in the beauty of the season. Spring is filled with colorful flowers and vibrant life. Being outdoors feels peaceful and calming. To reduce stress and enhance my focus, I plan to study outside whenever possible. Unlike studying in a dorm, which can feel confining, the outdoors offers space, a fresh breeze, and plenty of inspiration. With a cool drink in hand and nature surrounding me, I hope to transform my study sessions into something more enjoyable and fulfilling.

Another way I plan to stay grounded this season is by journaling. Writing helps me reflect, process my emotions, and recognize meaningful moments in my day. Journaling outdoors—while listening to birds chirping and feeling a warm breeze—feels like the ideal way to relax and recharge. It will also allow me to track my personal growth and remain connected to the experiences that make this time special.

I also want to take more walks around campus and watch the sunset. The extra daylight gives me a chance to unwind with friends after long days. Watching the sky change colors is a beautiful and calming way to end the day. Walking outside allows me to stay active, connect with nature, and clear my mind while sharing laughter and meaningful conversations with friends.

This spring, I aim to create more memorable moments with the people around me. Whether it’s grabbing iced coffee, studying together outside, or planning spontaneous outings near Towson—like exploring Uptown or attending campus events—I want to be present and make the most of these fleeting college days. Events like outdoor movie nights, farmers’ markets, and Tiger Fest are perfect opportunities to enjoy the season and build lasting memories.As the days grow longer and flowers bloom, I am committed to embracing this season of renewal. College often feels fast-paced and overwhelming, but by romanticizing the little things—studying outside, journaling, watching sunsets, and spending time with friends—I hope to slow down and cherish the journey. Romanticizing my college life is not about perfection. It’s about choosing to see beauty in the everyday, finding joy in the present, and creating memories that will stay with me long after graduation.