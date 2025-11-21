Personality Quiz: Which Starbucks Holiday Drink Are You?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry



The holiday cups are out, campus is freezing, and suddenly every college girl is walking

to class with a red cup like it’s a personality trait (because it absolutely is). And since the

Starbucks holiday menu basically defines the season, it only feels right to match each

iconic drink with the iconic girl who orders it.



So… which festive drink are you? Let’s find out.

Peppermint Mocha — The Academic Weapon

You’ve had your Google Calendar color-coded since August. You’re already working on

assignments due next week, and you’ve absolutely said “I can’t, I have to study” more

than once this semester.



You love classics, routines, and anything that keeps you on track — but you still like to

add a little fun. Peppermint Mocha girls carry lip gloss, highlighters, and hand cream in

the same pocket of their tote bag.

Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte — The Aesthetic Girl

You wear earmuffs unironically. You own at least two different puffer jackets. Your

Pinterest board is immaculate and your handwriting is the type that belongs in a

planner TikTok.



You love a subtle festive vibe — something soft, pretty, and a little bit sparkly. You

romanticize your life while walking to class, even if it’s 32 degrees and your fingers are

frozen.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate — The Soft Girl

If cozy sweaters, emotional support water bottles, and quiet library corners could be a

person…it would be you.



You’re gentle, calm, and somehow always smell like vanilla. You’re the friend who

checks in on everyone, the one who gives the best advice, and the one who will 100% cry

during a Christmas movie even if you’ve seen it 15 times.

Caramel Brûlée Latte — The Social Butterfly

You know everyone on campus. You’re always either going to brunch, planning a gift

exchange or hyping your friends up before a night out.



You bring main-character energy EVERYWHERE — sparkly nails, cute outfits, and an

overflowing camera roll full of memories. You’re festive year-round, but Christmas?

That’s your Super Bowl.

Gingerbread Chai — The Trendsetter

You were drinking chai before TikTok made it cool. You have a capsule wardrobe but

somehow still look different in every Instagram post.



You thrift, you gatekeep, you girlboss. Everyone in your friend group goes to you for

fashion advice or holiday gift ideas. You’re effortlessly cool, but also secretly very

sentimental.

White Chocolate Mocha — The Holiday-Obsessed Girl

You started playing Christmas music before Thanksgiving and you’re not sorry. You

have a holiday playlist, festive pajamas, and a collection of fuzzy socks that could clothe

a small village.



Your phone background is a Christmas tree, your dorm smells like sugar cookies, and

you absolutely cry over the first snow of the season.

So… which drink are you?

Whether you’re a Peppermint Mocha academic weapon or an Iced Sugar Cookie latte

girly who lives for cute vibes, every Starbucks holiday drink has main-character energy.

And honestly? Being festive is a personality grab your fav holiday drink at Starbucks!