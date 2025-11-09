Olandria & Huda: Let’s Talk Racism

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Deja Johnson

Recently, there was a controversial stream with Love Island USA finalist, Huda Mustafa and her boyfriend. Too Hot to Handle, Louis Russell. The couple was on an Instagram livestream when a “child fan” called Huda.

“Hi, Olandria is a n*gg*r,” said the fan.

Their immediate reaction was to laugh at the child’s comment and proceeded to say, “That’s a bad word”. Seconds after, the media broke out into conversation and ultimately, canceling of the couple. Many took issues with Huda’s reaction to that. As someone who watched the clips, all I can say, is yes, her reaction was horrible.

Given the twos history of no longer being friends, it doesn’t give her the right to laugh at this comment. However, I will say that this wasn’t surprising because Huda has been the type since the Villa.

Huda later responded on her Instagram story, stating that she didn’t hear what the child said that about Olandria, but everyone who watched the stream and saw recorded TikToks heard loud and clear what that child said about her. She didn’t take any accountability for her actions on the whole situation, and she only took “some” accountability when brands, Huda Beauty and Gymshark, dropped their partnerships with her publicly.

Once again, this behavior isn’t surprising to me from her because she genuinely doesn’t care when it comes to racism, and her racist fans who represent her as a person. After months of returning from the Villa, she has yet to speak out on her racist fan base for coming for Olandria and Chelly. She continued to stay “confused” and male-centered.

I am very proud of the brands for dropping her immediately after the controversy. But again, she showed how she was in the Villa, and for brands to still want to work with her is quite crazy in my opinion. With all this said, racism is a very real issue, and should be heavily taken serious. It’s not fair to communities that have to deal with the constant racism and derogatory terms both publicly and privately.

Olandria showed her grace and poise when she addressing the situation, and I will forever be an Olandria fan because of how she truly is as a person. She continues to grow and become an amazing model!