My Ranking of NAACP Award Show Looks: Best to Worst

By Deja Johnson

As we finish Black History Month with a bang, we looking at the looks from the NAACP Awards show and all I can say is that the looks were eating down. I love to see black people win and it was amazing to see our people in this space of excellence. I enjoy seeing these looks on the carpet and I’m to rank them from best to worst, I would love to hear more about your opinion on what I think but let’s give it up to all the wonderful black people in this space at the NAACP award show.

1. I love Halle Bailey’s look on the carpet is so cute and I love this dress on her it compliments her body and skin on the carpet. This for me is number 1 because it is so cute and I loved this outfit on her. Halle always eats it up and I just love this on her. Many people gonna think is simple but I love the look on her! Also, the way she styled her hair was pretty too.

2. Next is Chloe Bailey at number two, she ate this up just like her sister and I love this dress on her. It compliments her body and it fits her style. Chloe is wearing Gaurav Gupta, this designer did an amazing job on this dress and I love the design overall on the dress. From Chloe’s makeup to her hair it just eats for me.

3. We have Ebony Obsidian and all I gotta say is she ate down for me. I love that she did a silver dress, it’s so different and unique for the carpet. She is a wonderful actress as well, as we saw her in 6888 movies on Netflix; which was an amazing movie in itself. But overall she ate for me and she my 3rd ranking for the best looks.

4. Madisin Rian ate this whole look up, this is 10/10 for me. The best look I saw on the carpet, she gave supermodel and I love this dress on her. She looks so amazing. A very beautiful women and I love this outfit so much. This is 10 across the board for me!!!!

5. I love Kerry Washington’s outfit it’s so beautiful and so pretty on her. I love that she eats the carpet up all the time when she is on there. I love this brown on her and she ate this up. Beautiful look Ms. Washington!!!!

Worse Looks

If I can say any looks that look worse, I would say all the men on the carpet. The men never gave alot when it came to the carpet, it was always that simple black suit look with a tie or just a very simple look. Nothing really outta the ordinary when it comes to the looks. I want our black men to more effort when it comes to fashion. After all, I know they can because I saw more effort on other carpets. I put some looks that I wasn’t a fan of!

That list includes Aldis Hodge, Shannon Sharpe, and Gregg Wayans and Craig Wayans.

Conclusion: Overall, I enjoy this Award show and I love seeing Black people win when it comes wards shows. This shows black excellence and black success. I love this for us!