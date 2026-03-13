This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

Like most college students, I have an extremely busy schedule. I’m either between classes, running to

my research lab, or trying to manage my work schedule, and with my busy schedule, I find that it would

be wrong to go about it in silence.



A favorite creator of mine, @shesunderrated on TikTok, or better known as Serena, introduced a

series called “Albums For Girls On the Go”. Serena notes that this series is meant to introduce a new

audience to music that, as she describes, “moves with you”. So, I took it upon myself to compile my

favorite albums as a girl on the go, out of inspiration from Serena’s iconic series; here are some of my

favorites that keep me motivated throughout my day.

“Breath From Another” by Esthero

Breath From Another is one of the first albums Serena recommends in her series, and I

completely understand why. This album is representative of the trip-hop era in the 2000s. The

album is what I would expect life in a futuristic game to sound like, so sometimes I imagine

myself breezing through my tasks in this imaginary game. Some of my favorites are “That Girl”,

“Heaven Sent”, and “Country Livin’ (The World I Know)”. “Apartment Life” by Ivy

Ivy has become one of my new favorite bands, and I really hope they can become other people’s

favorites as well. Apartment Life is nothing but whimsical. The production is soft and playful,

which brings a lot of joy to my day when I’m running around. It really does give the essence of

apartment life in a city! A few of my favorites from this release are “I’ve Got A Feeling”, “You

Don’t Know Anything”, and “Quick, Painless And Easy”. “All For You” by Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is, of course, one of the foundations for modern pop and the main inspiration for

iconic stars such as Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Christina Aguilera. This album always reminds

me why she remains the queen of pop alongside her brother. All For You is a very light and

upbeat album that highlights the true pop optimism in the 2000s, which makes it a perfect album

to turn on while running errands. A few of my favorite songs are “All For You”, “Someone to

Call My Lover”, and “China Love”. “Fancy Some More?” by Pink Pantheress

Fancy Some More is definitely representative of Pink Pantheress’ production genius. I’ve heard

many deluxe albums, but I have not seen an album that can perfectly experiment with features

and production that doesn’t mirror another song. The album is electropop heaven, and therefore

one of my favorites to listen to when I have to run across campus. My favorites include “Romeo Ravyn Lenae”, “Stars + Yves”, and “Noises + JT”. An honorable mention that I want to include is “Soap” by Yves, which is in collaboration and produced by Pink Pantheress.



These albums are not just amazing while running errands, but also for casual listening. So, if you haven’t already, I recommend giving all these a try and adding them to your rotation!