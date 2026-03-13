By Amie Yansane
Like most college students, I have an extremely busy schedule. I’m either between classes, running to
my research lab, or trying to manage my work schedule, and with my busy schedule, I find that it would
be wrong to go about it in silence.
A favorite creator of mine, @shesunderrated on TikTok, or better known as Serena, introduced a
series called “Albums For Girls On the Go”. Serena notes that this series is meant to introduce a new
audience to music that, as she describes, “moves with you”. So, I took it upon myself to compile my
favorite albums as a girl on the go, out of inspiration from Serena’s iconic series; here are some of my
favorites that keep me motivated throughout my day.
- “Breath From Another” by Esthero
Breath From Another is one of the first albums Serena recommends in her series, and I
completely understand why. This album is representative of the trip-hop era in the 2000s. The
album is what I would expect life in a futuristic game to sound like, so sometimes I imagine
myself breezing through my tasks in this imaginary game. Some of my favorites are “That Girl”,
“Heaven Sent”, and “Country Livin’ (The World I Know)”.
- “Apartment Life” by Ivy
Ivy has become one of my new favorite bands, and I really hope they can become other people’s
favorites as well. Apartment Life is nothing but whimsical. The production is soft and playful,
which brings a lot of joy to my day when I’m running around. It really does give the essence of
apartment life in a city! A few of my favorites from this release are “I’ve Got A Feeling”, “You
Don’t Know Anything”, and “Quick, Painless And Easy”.
- “All For You” by Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson is, of course, one of the foundations for modern pop and the main inspiration for
iconic stars such as Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Christina Aguilera. This album always reminds
me why she remains the queen of pop alongside her brother. All For You is a very light and
upbeat album that highlights the true pop optimism in the 2000s, which makes it a perfect album
to turn on while running errands. A few of my favorite songs are “All For You”, “Someone to
Call My Lover”, and “China Love”.
- “Fancy Some More?” by Pink Pantheress
Fancy Some More is definitely representative of Pink Pantheress’ production genius. I’ve heard
many deluxe albums, but I have not seen an album that can perfectly experiment with features
and production that doesn’t mirror another song. The album is electropop heaven, and therefore
one of my favorites to listen to when I have to run across campus. My favorites include “Romeo Ravyn Lenae”, “Stars + Yves”, and “Noises + JT”. An honorable mention that I want to include is “Soap” by Yves, which is in collaboration and produced by Pink Pantheress.
These albums are not just amazing while running errands, but also for casual listening. So, if you haven’t already, I recommend giving all these a try and adding them to your rotation!