By Deja Johnson

When looking at affordable makeup brands, these are my top five favorites I recommend if you’re starting your makeup journey or want more affordable, good quality options.

Let’s start with ELF, which in my opinion, has the most affordable products! They range from two to 15 dollars depending on what you’re looking for. I love the ELF makeup brush; it’s one of my favorite things from the brand. For it to only be eight dollars, it’s so good and very pigmented. Also, I love the matte primer, it comes in a black bottle! Best affordable primer ever, I highly recommend this primer for oil skin girlies.

Next, we have Juvia’s Place, and she really is that girl! I love Juvia’s Place’s liquid blush to duo blushes; everything is so good with their products. They focus more on the “expensive” of affordable makeup, ranging from 10-50 dollars, which isn’t that bad for a makeup brand. I love Juvia’s blush duo palette! It’s so pigmented, and it looks so good for everyone’s skin type. I definitely say you don’t need a lot because if you put a little bit, it goes a long way. Also, I love their lip liners and lip gloss, they’re the fabulous step when doing your lip routine for your look.

Next, we have Milani. I love this brand; it is a true hidden gem, especially the amazing setting spray! Best setting spray ever. The price for this brand isn’t that expensive, ranging from 10-40 depending on what you’re looking for.

Moving on to Morphe. Their makeup brushes is one of my favorites, along with the setting spray and pink setting powder.

Lastly, I present to you… NYX Professional, and all I can say is, this is the best brand ever! I love everything from NYX Professionals, especially their lip liners to their lip gloss and eyebrow tools. Everything they have is so good, and I love their products. Their price range is from 5-40 dollars. I highly recommend this brand and would love to collaborate with them one day!