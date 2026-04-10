Met Gala 2026: What is Costume Art? + Fashion Predictions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Aminata Diallo

It’s like Christmas for fashion.



The Met Gala returns on the first Monday of May, and so does the one day a year I cosplay

as Anna Wintour herself. The 2026 Met Gala transforms its steps into a museum with the

theme: “Costume Art.” This may be my favorite theme since “Heavenly Bodies,” as

creativity blooms with stars and stylists alike prepared to bring historical art and iconic

masterpieces to life on the carpet. With confirmed co-chairs— Anna Wintour of course,

Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and not to have favorites (she’s 100% my favorite)

BEYONCÉ, we’re set to see a night at the Louvre, with Beyoncé making her first Met Gala

appearance since 2016. We hope to see rumored and regular attendees such as Zendaya,

RuPaul, and Kim Kardashian display their takes on the theme. Fashion cements itself as a

true art form while appreciating the human body as a canvas. Today, we discuss the history

of costume art, and what we hope to see this May.



What is “Costume Art?”



Historically, Costume Art has been a medium for advanced storytelling and artistic

expression. In many forms or art we see displays of Costume Art, some that push forth

important storytelling and concepts. It is more than just Haute Couture and runway

fashion. We see costume art in cosplay, theatrical designs, and one I might argue is the

purest form of self-expression and social critique, drag. As a total art form, it can display

high-level sculptural techniques all whilst sending a social message in one. As a 20th

century trend, it has transformed fashion and encourage new waves of self-expression that

has influenced fashion houses and media to bring concepts to life.

We see major fashion houses such as Schiaparelli, Mugler, and Comme des Garçon

prioritize wearable art as a defining factor in their runways. My personal favorite runway

piece executed by the genius artistic director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Rosenberry,

showcases “homages to nature,” in his words. An example of the depth of embroidery and

appreciation for quality, from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2026 collection, “The

Agony and the Ecstasy:”



Who will be wearing what?



It’s safe to say every year, every Met Gala theme has filled me with surprise. Whether

disappointment or appreciation, there are a few stars whose stylists never miss the mark.

So today we start off strong with a Met Gala veteran and an ultimate canvas for couture,

Zendaya.



Predicting a Law Roach and Zendaya moment may be the fashion version of sports-betting

but given Law’s record of putting our “The Drama” star in iconic silhouettes, I can see the

two leaning towards archival couture or custom looks. I predict Thierry Mugler as a muse,

one of my favorite looks from his S/S 1997 “Carapace Couture” collection.

Mugler has been known for enhancing beauty in all forms as a concept, and this shellcarved leather armor transforms fashion in art. I can see Zendaya herself stunting on the

carpet in a silhouette this creative.



Another Met Gala attendee that I think appreciates and prioritizes theme and creativity, all

whilst staying true to her personal style and identity is Janelle Monae. Last year, she

showed up sporting custom Thom Browne, an overcoat with split designs down the middle

that displayed an optical illusion. With a slanted top hat, she conforms to her selfexpression while respecting the theme, and we can expect the same energy on this carpet



This year, I predict another Thom Browne look to draw interest from the star. As Thom

Browne revealed their first couture collection only three years ago, I’d hope they choose

Janelle to continue displaying their collections on the carpet as she perfectly captures the

essence of the brands’ highly structured tailoring and deconstructed aesthetics. My

personal favorite look since the arrival of their couture, from the F/W 2025 Collection:

The morph of garment into the human body may be a textbook version, if you will, of true

human canvas. An elegant display and impressive start of couture for Thom Browne, and a

visual I can the musician taking full pride in.



As we enter the month of fashion, we prepare to see visual manifestos for identity and art

and anticipate that attendees and designers alike take full advantage of what seems like an

easy and exciting theme. A truly blank canvas for all things fashion. As our predictions stay

unproven until May 4th, one important question still has me impatient…

Who is dressing up as the Mona Lisa?