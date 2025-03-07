Megan Thee Stallion’s Vanity Fair Interview: My Thoughts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Deja Johnson



When looking at the Vanity Fair interview by Hannah Berner, all I can say there were definitely some questionable things said in this interview. I wasn’t expecting those statements to come out of her mouth when talking with Grammy award winner, Megan the Stallion. Megan is a very talented artist and to see what was said about her music was very odd to hear.

“When I want to fight someone I put on your music,” said Hannah to Megan Thee Stallion. Hearing her say that was so shocking and it was quite disrespectful.

“When people are talking sh**, I turn on Megan thee Stallion,” said Hannah. Now this one got me, especially as a Black woman. It is so distasteful to see our white counterparts say something like this when it comes Black women in music.



The whole interview shows true microaggression. I was surprised that Megan thee Stallion didn’t seem to catch on to her the aggression- which was overall disrespectful. I think the term ‘microaggression’ is too nice for this situation, it was plain racism.

It’s very sad to see as a Black woman. Black women face this every day in life, especially artists in this music industry field. It seems like there’s always something to say about us.

As we all know Megan went through gun violence and for her to say something like that was very insensitive on her end as the interviewer. This whole interview shows what Black women go through on a daily when it comes to dealing with microaggression in those white spaces.

I hope the interviewer, Hannah Berner, genuinely apologizes to Megan and understands that what she said was disrespectful and very distasteful. I haven’t heard anything from her since this happened, but I am aware that she has a very bad reputation right now