KD Fostering Love: How Towson’s Kappa Delta Found Purpose at the Animal Shelter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

Earlier this month, Towson University’s Kappa Delta chapter volunteered at a local animal shelter, spending the day walking dogs and lending a helping hand as part of a community service event. Acts like this reflect Kappa Delta’s core values of striving for that which is honorable, beautiful, and highest—a commitment to making a positive impact both on campus and in the community.

What started as a simple day of service turned into something even more meaningful when one senior sister was so inspired by the experience that she decided to

foster one of the dogs herself. I talked to TU Senior Chloe Dixon about her experience fostering and what the experience meant to her.

Describe your experience fostering Aaron? What inspired you to become a foster mom?

“I was nervous to become a foster parent,” Dixon said. “I have grown up with dogs all of my life but was worried about doing it all on my own. However, I found the experience extremely rewarding, knowing that I was able to let a shelter dog experience the feeling of a home. With these dogs, we aren’t sure of their background or if they have ever had

that experience to begin with. Specifically, with Aaron, he was found wandering a market in downtown Baltimore, obviously emaciated. Given this information and his demeanor, it was obvious that all sights and sounds were new and we were sure to take it slow.”

“After volunteering through my sorority to walk dogs a few times, I learned about the “Couch Crashers” program! It is perfect for people who want to foster but cannot commit long-term. Basically, you sign up to be a foster, do a small amount of educational training, and then you are good to go. You can look at the list every week, email them good times for pickup and drop off and that’s all! This program allows for a 1-3 day stay with you and is meant to serve as a break from shelter life in hopes that it increases their chance at adoption. The Maryland SPCA has tons of amazing resources for the community and I encourage everyone to check out what they have to offer!”

What is the biggest thing you have learned from this experience?

“My biggest takeaway from this experience was that no matter how long/short you can foster an animal, it makes a difference. I was worried about only having a dog for 24 hours, thinking that my time with him isn’t beneficial… but it is! In our short time together, Aaron was able to ride an elevator, take a much needed nap on a couch, and walk around a highly populated college town. Dogs need to be exposed to these types of things since you are never sure who is going to adopt them. Therefore, giving Aaron this unique experience allowed him to do a bit of learning himself, setting him up for success with his potential adopter.”

What is your message to those thinking about fostering or adopting a dog from a shelter?

“I would highly encourage looking at shelters before going to a breeder. There is more of a diverse selection in terms of age, breed, temperament, etc. found in a shelter. These animals are there until they are adopted… some are luckier to have a shorter stay than others. Even if you are not in a financial state to adopt, fostering is entirely free and all supplies are provided. We can increase the odds of these animals finding their forever home one stay at a time!”.

Kappa Delta’s volunteer day is a reminder that compassion creates change sometimes in the most unexpected ways. What began as a simple service event became a story of hope when Chloe decided to foster Aaron, giving him a taste of home and a better chance at adoption. The Maryland SPCA makes it easy for anyone to get involved through programs like “Couch Crashers,” which offer short-term fostering opportunities and other ways to support shelter animals. To learn more or sign up, visit the Maryland SPCA’s website Maryland SPCA Together, we can help more animals find the loving homes they deserve.