Jasmine Conyers Bows Out with Boldness: A Senior Art Show to Remember

By Kendra Bryant

In March, Towson University senior art and design major Jasmine Conyers is showcasing her solo independent art show, Storage Space Gallery, at the Center for the Arts.

The exhibit held a total of seven paintings, highlighting various notable symbols and music albums in the African American community. Conyers blends glamour and street-style aesthetics to celebrate women and Black culture through vivid, bold compositions and statement-making visuals.

“While our history with slavery and systemic oppression must never be forgotten, it is equally important to recognize and celebrate the joy, resilience, and beauty within Black culture,” said Conyers.

Her work serves as a response to years of historical “erasure” and misrepresentation of Black identity.

“My work offers a space where Black stories are not only seen through pain but honored,” said Conyers. “There is so much beauty in our culture that deserves the spotlight.”

Featured pieces included the lime green KDOT painting, a self-portrait, customized shampoo and conditioner images, and two designer grills with lip-glossed lips—all of which hold symbolic meaning in the Black community. Each painting uniquely reflects moments of pride, fashion, and self-expression.

Piece from Jasmine Conyers ‘Storage Space Gallery’ exhibit. Captured by Kendra Bryant.

“Our fashion, hairstyles, and expressions are not just trends—they carry deep historical, cultural, and personal significance,” said Conyers. “By showcasing them in art, we reclaim our narratives, challenge stereotypes, and inspire future generations to embrace their authenticity.”

Each painting is rich with personal symbolism and cultural influence, transforming everyday imagery into fine art. Conyers encourages viewers to look beyond the surface and uncover the layers of meaning behind each work. From the glossy lips to the iconic haircare products, every detail speaks to identity, self-love, and culture.

Conyers’ identity as a Black woman, daughter, friend, and artist adds a personal touch to her art’s message.

“Creating artwork that uplifts and highlights Black culture has always been significant,” said Conyers. “I strive as an artist to reclaim control over the narratives, creating a fuller, more balanced representation of our community.”

Her artistic journey began at a young age. Growing up, Conyers was constantly surrounded by creativity. One of her earliest influences was her older sister, who attended the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and inspired Jasmine to follow a similar artistic path.

“She used to draw and create as well in high school… I found myself falling into the same creative element,” said Conyers. “It became a natural part of my identity.”

Jasmine Conyers, senior Art major at Towson University.

Another true inspiration to a career in art was a high school professor, Mrs. Dahmer. Dahmer truly ignited her passion for visual storytelling and recognized Jasmine’s talent early on, encouraging her to explore her artistic voice and helping her understand that art could be both personal and a career.

“There are definitely moments as an artist that I can just sit and paint for hours,” said Conyers. “Luckily, as an art and design major, I can combine my academics with my art, blending both passions to stay motivated and engaged.”

Managing both school and art can be challenging, but Conyers has perfected ways to balance both with dedication and discipline.

“Balancing academics with creativity require good time management and setting clear priorities,” said Conyers. “I often set aside specific hours for both completing class assignments and creating art, ensuring each gets the focus it needs.”

As her final semester at Towson draws to a close, having her first solo art show with the university is a full-circle moment.

“Being able to have my first solo exhibition in the storage space here at Towson, in the city that I love and grew in as an artist and an individual, is extremely important to me!” said Conyers. “It feels like a culmination of everything I’ve worked for.”

Piece from Jasmine Conyers ‘Storage Space Gallery’ exhibit. Captured by Kendra Bryant.

While preparing for the exhibit, Jasmine was able to experiment and develop her art alongside fellow Black and brown artists. The opportunity provided her with a collaborative environment where she could gain inspiration, grow her network, and share stories that matter.

Beyond her solo exhibit, Conyers has made her mark on Towson University’s campus arts scene. In Spring 2024, she hosted an art show for the student organization The Creative Times, as part of their After Hours event.

After graduating, she plans to take her talents to Baltimore City. By integrating website/storefront designing and social media marketing, she hopes to land a full-time creative agency job in Washington, D.C.

In addition to her professional goals, Conyers is excited to keep expanding her creative vision across borders.

“I’d love to continue my studies abroad so I can further develop as an individual and an artist,” she said. “There’s always more to learn and express through art.”