It’s Officially Cuffing Season: Here’s Five Date Ideas for College Couples 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

Dates don’t have to be expensive for you to enjoy your significant other’s company! Whether you’re looking for romance, fun or just quality time together, there are plenty of ways to enjoy memorable dates without breaking the bank. Here’s five date ideas for college couples that are low-cost, yet meaningful ways to connect and enjoy each other’s company!

Picnic at a Park or Campus Lawn

Pack some snacks, sandwiches, drinks, and head to a nearby park or even campus green space. This is the perfect date for enjoying the outdoors, relaxing and having meaningful conversations while spending time together in a serene environment.

Cost: $10-$15

At Home Movie Night

Create a cozy movie theatre experience in the comfort of your dorm. Pick a movie (maybe a scary one for spooky season) and pop some popcorn for you both to enjoy.

Cost: $5

Bake/Cook Together

Pick a simple recipe (or experiment with your own creation) and cook a meal together. This is a great way to bond, potentially learn some new kitchen skills and enjoy a delicious meal without the hassle of going to a restaurant.

Cost: $15-$20

Go on a Sunrise/Sunset Walk or Hike

Explore nature trails, parks, or even interesting parts of your campus. A walk together allows the opportunity for meaningful conversations and a chance to enjoy nature without having to spend any money. Plus, it’s a great way to unwind, get fresh air and exercise!

Cost: Free

Explore a New Area

Whether you live on-campus or off-campus, it’s always fun to explore your college town! This a great budget-friendly date idea that offers adventure, bonding, and a change of scenery without the need to make elaborate plans.

Cost: Free (Transportation price varies)