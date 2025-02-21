It Ends With Us Drama Explained: Is It All Just a PR Stunt? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter.

By Ella

When It Ends With Us hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2024, it was already one of the most talked-about book-to-film adaptations of the year. But months later, the buzz has not died down— in fact, it has only grown louder. With the film now streaming on Netflix, the drama surrounding its stars, Blake Lively and director/co-star Justin Baldoni, has taken center stage. The tension between the two has fans speculating whether their reported drama is genuine or just a calculated PR move. From awkward interviews to cryptic social media posts, the behind-the-scenes chaos is stealing the spotlight. So, what is really going on? Let’s dive into the controversy that has everyone talking.

This conversation started when fans noticed that Baldoni was absent from major promotional events, including the New York premiere, where he did not pose with his co-stars or introduce the film before the screening. Additionally, fans discovered that Lively, co-star Brandon Sklenar and author Colleen Hoover do not appear to follow Baldoni on social media.

Many believe the rift stems from creative differences between Baldoni and Lively. As both the film’s director and lead actor, Baldoni reportedly wanted to highlight the movie’s core message about domestic abuse and its emotional weight. Meanwhile, Lively’s promotional approach leaned more into the romantic elements of the story, framing it as a lighthearted drama rather than an intense, issue-driven narrative.

A particular video promoting the movie shows Lively saying, “Grab your friends, wear your florals,” encouraging fans to treat the film like a fun rom-com night out. This sparked backlash from audiences who felt it trivialized the movie’s serious themes. The disconnect between the film’s messaging and Lively’s promotional tone has drawn criticism, with many accusing her of downplaying the book’s central issue.

Adding more fuel to the fire, old interviews of Lively have resurfaced in which she appears dismissive or rude, further intensifying scrutiny around her involvement in the film. With all these factors combined, fans are left wondering— was there real conflict behind the scenes, or is this all just a strategic move to keep It Ends With Us in the headlines?

After all, Hollywood has a history of using off-screen drama to boost a film’s publicity. A prime example is Anyone But You, where Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were rumored to be romantically involved despite Sweeney being engaged. The speculation surrounding their relationship kept the film trending for weeks, ultimately boosting ticket sales. Similarly, some believe the It Ends With Us controversy serves as an effective PR strategy, ensuring the movie remains a hot topic long after its release. Could the rumored tension between Baldoni and Lively be just another well-played marketing tactic? Or is there more to the story?

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment. According to Light Wave, “She also accused him of pressuring her to lose weight just four months after giving birth and coordinating a PR campaign designed to ‘destroy’ her reputation.” What initially seemed like a standard case of behind-the-scenes tension had now escalated into something far more serious, raising questions about the true nature of their working relationship and the power dynamics at play.

This was just the beginning. In response, on Jan. 16, 2025, Baldoni filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Entertainment Weekly reported that Baldoni is “accusing the Hollywood power couple of hijacking the film and orchestrating a smear campaign against him.” The lawsuit requests at least $400 million in damages, alleging defamation, civil extortion and breach of contract, among other accusations.

The countersuit sent shockwaves through Hollywood, turning an already heated controversy into an all-out legal war. Baldoni’s filing painted a dramatically different picture, alleging that Lively and Reynolds used their industry influence to sabotage both him and It Ends With Us. He claimed their actions caused irreparable damage to his career and production company and that the backlash against him was a calculated effort to control the film’s narrative.

As the legal battle unfolds, the drama is far from over. Both sides are gearing up for the next phase, with the highly anticipated trial set for March 9, 2026. This trial is not just about settling legal claims— it will likely be a defining moment in Hollywood’s approach to personal conflicts spilling over into public view. The media frenzy will undoubtedly intensify as the courtroom becomes the stage for one of the most talked-about Hollywood showdowns in recent memory. Fans and industry insiders alike will be waiting to see whether the truth will emerge— or if this is just another carefully crafted narrative playing out in the public eye.