Influencers Who Taught Me the Art of Makeup

By Natalyn Taylor

In today’s beauty world, the internet is filled with endless tutorials, tips and techniques. With the abundance of talented makeup influencers, it can be hard and overwhelming to decide who to follow. However, I put together a list of some of my favorite beauty creators who have shaped my makeup journey and who have taught me the art of makeup. Each influencer brings something unique to the table and their makeup skills have been invaluable.

Monet McMichael (@monetmcmichael)

Popular for her iconic GRWM’s, Monet McMichael has transformed how I approach glam looks. Her signature blending techniques have taught me the power of layering products for a radiant finish. Whether she’s sharing her favorite products or doing a step-by-step routine, Monet emphasizes achieving a flawless look without sacrificing your skin’s natural beauty. With her bubbly and fun personality, she makes every video feel like a personal Facetime call with the icon herself. Her ability to make makeup feel luxurious and attainable is why she’s one of my go-to’s for mastering glam.

Mikayla Noguiera (@mikaylanogueira)

If there’s one influencer who knows how to slay a full coverage look, it’s Mikayla Nogueira. Famous for her detailed tutorials and genuine personality, Mikayla has introduced bold eyeshadow looks for those night-out makeup looks. Her honesty about makeup products is so refreshing in the beauty industry. Her content has given me the confidence to experiment with bold, more daring makeup.

Toni Bravo (@tonibravo)

Toni Bravo’s minimalist yet chic makeup looks have taught me to embrace my natural features while adding a touch of glam. My everyday makeup routine is heavily inspired by hers! Her soft makeup routines focus on enhancing natural beauty without going overboard. I love the series she does where she tries new makeup to see if it’ll work on darker skin tones. She advocates for a more inclusive beauty industry which I also believe is very important. Toni’s tutorials have helped me appreciate the art of ‘less is more’ and how to achieve an effortlessly polished look that is perfect for any occasion.

Leilani Green (@leilani)

Leilani is the first beauty influencer I followed, and she introduced me to the art of makeup. Known for her colorful and artistic approach, Leilani is the queen of bold makeup looks. Leilani has inspired me to think outside of the box when it comes to makeup whether that be to use unique eyeliner designs or experiment with colorful makeup palettes. Her fearless style has pushed me to try new things and have fun with makeup.

Each of these influencers has played a role in shaping my makeup journey, and I hope their creativity and expertise can inspire you as much as they’ve inspired me!