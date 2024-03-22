The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What do brands like Tarte, Pantene, and Benefit Cosmetics have in common? They all have conducted brand trips. An all-expenses paid brand trip to beautiful, fun excursion that invites popular influencers to be a part of. According to TIME, Tarte Cosmetics has been inviting influencers on these brand trips to build relationships that are mutually beneficial for both parties.

You would think most people would be happy for the ‘creators’ who are given PR boxes and a free trip to support and give more exposure to their favorite beauty brands. But unfortunately, not everyone seems to be on board with these brand trips. There has been lots of online criticism that has called these brand trips “tone deaf” when you acknowledge how much money is put into the trip, meanwhile, the U.S. may meet a downturn in its economy.

In a TikTok video by user Reyahthelastdragon, Reyah talks about the Tarte brand trip that took several content creators and influencers to Bora Bora. Tarte sent PR boxes to the invitees that included shoes, new vlogging cameras, Bei’s tote bag, and custom Tarte clothing. The influencers were also taken to Bora Bora in a private jet. Now, about the criticism surrounding the whole thing, Reyah included screenshots of a comment section that depicted not-so-happy commenters. The comments expressed how unfair it is to gift rich influencers and content creators a luxurious trip and expensive goodies, meanwhile, loyal Tarte customers don’t receive the same treatment while struggling to afford Tarte products. In a second screenshot, Tarte Cosmetics responds to a critical comment on their Instagram saying: “We love celebrating members of our ‘Tartelette’ community & we are excited to have included 2 customers on this trip!”

In another Instagram post, user Killazilla asks, “It’s 2024. Are brand trips still necessary or effective?” Killazilla then receives mixed responses. One response acknowledges the mutual benefit between a brand and the influencer, and the other response says to let the influencers and brands have fun.

Now, I will say that I understand why brand trips are still going on. The mutual benefit. More exposure for the brand and the influencers and content creators get to go on a fun and luxurious experience and possibly get paid for the temporary partnership. At the same time, I would encourage brands to do more giveaways and send regular, loyal customers to these gorgeous trips. After all, it’s because of the everyday person that these brands are flourishing to begin with.