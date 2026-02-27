I Have Blush Blindness, and I Don’t Care

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

While scrolling through my TikTok last year, I found many videos of people showing their makeup

routines and occasionally rating their old makeup looks. A few videos displayed the creator’s cringing over

their previous makeup styles, often reminiscent of trends from the past. As it is expected to regret stylistic

choices from our junior years, many creators would diagnose their younger selves with “blindness”;

eyebrow blindness, foundation blindness, and my personal favorite, blush blindness.



Although this originally became a trend to laugh at what we once considered cool, I found the development of the trend to be quite alarming.



Like most trends on social media, this online term took quite a turn. Suddenly, it was no longer used to

poke fun at ourselves, but at random people.



It’s no surprise that people are mean online and give their unsolicited opinions, however, that doesn’t mean it

should be accepted. I was scrolling through my YouTube Shorts, and a woman proudly flaunted her bright

pink blush and stated it as her personal brand. Although I cannot see myself making that decision

stylistically, I applauded her through my screen because I love seeing people being experimental!

However, I saw that I was alone with the opinion, as most of the comments proclaimed that she had

“blush blindness”.



Maybe it’s because I like to have fun or have little knowledge of makeup, but I find that having “blush

blindness” is enjoyable. In the wake of the clean girl aesthetic taking over in the past two years, I find that

having a bit of blush blindness is brave. I believe that a little bit of blush is too conservative, and most

importantly, adheres to what is expected from the general public. This is of utmost importance for women,

as we’re expected to perform in ways that we may not enjoy.



So, for that very reason, I put on a bunch of blushes in spite of people hating the style. I wear my blush

blindness with pride in defiance of what is expected of me.

I hope you all embrace your blush blindness as well!