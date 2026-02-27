Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Blush Contour Final Hero
Blush Contour Final Hero
Megan Charles / Her Campus Media
Towson | Style > Beauty

I Have Blush Blindness, and I Don’t Care

Amie Yansane Student Contributor, Towson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

While scrolling through my TikTok last year, I found many videos of people showing their makeup
routines and occasionally rating their old makeup looks. A few videos displayed the creator’s cringing over
their previous makeup styles, often reminiscent of trends from the past. As it is expected to regret stylistic
choices from our junior years, many creators would diagnose their younger selves with “blindness”;
eyebrow blindness, foundation blindness, and my personal favorite, blush blindness.


Although this originally became a trend to laugh at what we once considered cool, I found the development of the trend to be quite alarming.


Like most trends on social media, this online term took quite a turn. Suddenly, it was no longer used to
poke fun at ourselves, but at random people.


It’s no surprise that people are mean online and give their unsolicited opinions, however, that doesn’t mean it
should be accepted. I was scrolling through my YouTube Shorts, and a woman proudly flaunted her bright
pink blush and stated it as her personal brand. Although I cannot see myself making that decision
stylistically, I applauded her through my screen because I love seeing people being experimental!
However, I saw that I was alone with the opinion, as most of the comments proclaimed that she had
“blush blindness”.


Maybe it’s because I like to have fun or have little knowledge of makeup, but I find that having “blush
blindness” is enjoyable. In the wake of the clean girl aesthetic taking over in the past two years, I find that
having a bit of blush blindness is brave. I believe that a little bit of blush is too conservative, and most
importantly, adheres to what is expected from the general public. This is of utmost importance for women,
as we’re expected to perform in ways that we may not enjoy.


So, for that very reason, I put on a bunch of blushes in spite of people hating the style. I wear my blush
blindness with pride in defiance of what is expected of me.

I hope you all embrace your blush blindness as well!

Amie Yansane

Towson '26

Amie is currently a sophomore at Towson University pursuing a BS in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, and Bioinformatics with a minor in Biology. Currently, she's conducting research on bacteriophage host-interactions in her university's Chemistry department. Although her major and research interests aren't what you would expect for a culture writer, she aims to intersect her interests in film, TV shows, books, fashion, and politics in everything she writes. When she’s not writing in her journal or writing a think piece, she’s engaging with her peers the Honors College, or the Student Affiliates of the American Chemical Society. When she’s not engaging in campus activities, you can find her watching Ugly Betty, running a few miles on the treadmill, or making bracelets for her loved ones.