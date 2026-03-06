I Cried to “Nothing’s About to Happen to Me” So You Don’t Have To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane



This past weekend, American indie-rock artist, Mitski, released her 7th album “Nothing’s About

to Happen to Me”. As a Mitski fan of over 7 years, this project was one of my anticipated

releases for the first quarter of this year. My opinion might be biased, but this album is one of my

new favorites, along with her most recent albums, “Laurel Hell” and “This Land Is Inhospitable

and So Are We.”



Throughout the soundtrack, Mitski explores grief in a newly ended relationship. The

lyrics are raw and demonstrate her greatest strengths in her music—her amazing storytelling and

poetic elements in her lyrics. Unfortunately, her amazing songwriting made this album absolutely

gut-wrenching, and most importantly, a hard listen.



Besides her heart-throb lyrics, Mitski decides to turn to more acoustic production, reflective

of her home in Nashville, Tennessee. Although her songs have more acoustic elements, she is

still connected to her elements of indie-rock, often experimenting with loud and brash segments

in certain songs. I found this reminiscent of some of her earlier work, such as “Bury Me At

Makeout Creek” and “Puberty 2”, so my ratings are based on nostalgia and her incredible work.

My overall ratings are as follows: – – – – – – – – – – –



In a Lake: 9/10

Where’s My Phone: 8.5/10

Cats: 9/10

If I Leave: 8.5/10

Dead Women: 9/10

Instead of Here: 10/10

I’ll Change For You: 10/10

Rules: 8/10

That White Cat: 8.5/10

Charon’s Obol: 8/10

Lightning: 7.5/10



Mitski once again did a wonderful job on this project, and there is clear evidence that she took

her time planning and incorporating the most vulnerable parts of her life into these songs. Once

again, I am amazed by her ability to create another album that is leveled with the previous one,

and I’m excited for any upcoming releases in the future.