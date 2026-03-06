I Cried to “Nothing’s About to Happen to Me” So You Don’t Have To

By Amie Yansane
This past weekend, American indie-rock artist, Mitski, released her 7th album “Nothing’s About
to Happen to Me”. As a Mitski fan of over 7 years, this project was one of my anticipated
releases for the first quarter of this year. My opinion might be biased, but this album is one of my
new favorites, along with her most recent albums, “Laurel Hell” and “This Land Is Inhospitable
and So Are We.”
Throughout the soundtrack, Mitski explores grief in a newly ended relationship. The
lyrics are raw and demonstrate her greatest strengths in her music—her amazing storytelling and
poetic elements in her lyrics. Unfortunately, her amazing songwriting made this album absolutely
gut-wrenching, and most importantly, a hard listen.
Besides her heart-throb lyrics, Mitski decides to turn to more acoustic production, reflective
of her home in Nashville, Tennessee. Although her songs have more acoustic elements, she is
still connected to her elements of indie-rock, often experimenting with loud and brash segments
in certain songs. I found this reminiscent of some of her earlier work, such as “Bury Me At
Makeout Creek” and “Puberty 2”, so my ratings are based on nostalgia and her incredible work.
My overall ratings are as follows: – – – – – – – – – – –
In a Lake: 9/10
Where’s My Phone: 8.5/10
Cats: 9/10
If I Leave: 8.5/10
Dead Women: 9/10
Instead of Here: 10/10
I’ll Change For You: 10/10
Rules: 8/10
That White Cat: 8.5/10
Charon’s Obol: 8/10
Lightning: 7.5/10
Mitski once again did a wonderful job on this project, and there is clear evidence that she took
her time planning and incorporating the most vulnerable parts of her life into these songs. Once
again, I am amazed by her ability to create another album that is leveled with the previous one,
and I’m excited for any upcoming releases in the future.