How is AI Affecting College Students?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Adi Arbell

AI is impossible to stay away from, whether it’s just by googling something or

participating in Instagram trends; AI is already used in everyday life. Being in college as the

world shifts towards an even more digital crutch is an interesting experience. Students are

expected to excel in their classes, but with AI, it has never been easier to cheat and get the same

results you would if you tried to learn.



I find myself wondering why I struggle so much with studying when I could just have AI

do things for me. The stress of getting work done and doing well in school is enough as it is; now

we have the ability to use AI to do our work for us or at least help us with some of it. I wonder if

academic integrity is disintegrating. What kind of world are we creating where we rely on

computers and search engines to do our work for us?



As someone with ADHD, studying has never been my strong suit. My grades in middle

and high school were alright, but looking back, I had a really hard time with taking tests and

learning subjects like math and science. Now that we’re in college, the classes are much more

specific and they are intended to help set us up for our future careers, so trying to get away with

the least amount of work done isn’t the move. We have to put in the work if we want to succeed.

I’m curious to find out if we are better off with or without AI?



I want to see how other students interact with AI and what they think about its impact on

their college experience.



“It’s useful, I use it to make study guides, and to do research… and write my papers” – C “I feel like it only impacts me because teachers are constantly telling us not to use it. I use it to

fix my work when it doesn’t make sense, but I would never make it write all my work for me.” – S

“It’s destructive. Not only to the earth and our brains. That instant gratification is damaging as

well. Instead of waiting for a teachers response we’re just jumping to our own mechanisms.” – K “There is no way around using AI, it’s not possible to do work without it or even look things up online without AI generating the quickest response, I don’t know where I’d be without it.” – G

It’s safe to say we are all relying on AI in one way or another. The only way to work

around it is by being mindful with how we’re using it and not using it for every little thing. My

hope for the future is that we are able to create a world that uses AI as a tool and not as the

solution, by actively working to not use AI as a crutch we are creating a world that favors a

human brain over computer generated software.