History Has Its Eyes on You: Zohran Mamdani’s Historical Win

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Amie Yansane

This past Tuesday, many Americans had the opportunity to elect all state and local officials who will

represent them for the next 2-10 years. Many states, such as New Jersey and Virginia, have announced

their winners for their gubernatorial races, with both projected winners being Mikie Sherill and Abigail

Spanberger, marking historic wins as they are the first and second female governors of their respective

states.



Along with the other Northeastern states, New York, specifically New York City, has made history with

its mayoral election. Zohran Mamdani, a democratic-socialist state lawmaker, has claimed his victory as

the mayoral-elect for New York City. Mamdani ran against former Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo,

and Republican anti-crime activist, Curtis Silwa. Out of the 93 percent counted votes, Mamdani won an

impressive 50.4 percent.



Mamdani’s win is no surprise, as the mayor-elect has been advertising his campaigns that include all

generations and all communities. He has taken pride in his Muslim and South Asian identities that have

connected with many, as well as acknowledging his privileged upbringing as a means of honesty with

voters across the country.



Mamdani’s win is not just any other win this election year. His victory declares the change many

Americans have been waiting for. Mamdani is New York City’s first South Asian mayor, first Muslim

mayor, first born in Africa, and the first millennial. His position not only indicates the shift in

representation politics given the restrictions of diversity, equity, and inclusion in this current

administration, but it also sets a new standard for younger generations across the country; they can be the

change in their communities, states, and even countries that they’ve been waiting endlessly for.

As Mamdani’s first day in office approaches, continue to take this victory as your own. There is

change coming, and as Mamdani has said, “hope is alive.”