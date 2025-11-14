Full Hearts and Empty Banks: Christmas Gift Giving as a ‘Broke’ College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Chloe Wilson

It is officially that time of year again; lights and trees are going up, snow is falling, temperatures are dropping, and so are those numbers in your bank account. Financial stress piles up on top of the loads of homework, study guides, and bills already awaiting your arrival, and the “gift of giving” becomes the final stressor. So how are we managing?

Personally, gift giving is my love language, so you would imagine the excitement I get when watching my loved ones unwrap my carefully picked out gift on Christmas morning, seeing their face light up with joy as they are shocked I just *barely* managed to get them the gift of their dreams. Usually, I would be filled with excitement in their eyes, but all I can think about is how next month’s bills and tuition are going to be paid.

This issue is not individual; as many college students are entering their adulthood, they feel the weight of now having to become Santa, just as their parents did for them so many years ago. It is a complicated rift of emotion; do I save, or do I give? But, with the rising prices in stores and importance of paying for your education, this year we should work to not overextend ourselves with the materialistic pressure of the holidays, and retreat to the simplicity of affordable yet far more meaningful gifts.

Over the past month, I have curated a list of amazing gifts to give others that also give you a sense of financial security. Here are some of my favorites:

Decorated/Painted picture frames

Perfect for a friend who loves a good hard copy of a photo, or for a family member who you do not see often and want to give them something to remember you by. Thrift stores are filled with picture frames of all shapes and sizes for prices between one to five dollars. Taking old knick-knacks, scraps of ribbon, and even bottle caps can enhance the sentiment of the frame, showing you put such divine effort and time into making something old, new!

Homemade Bookmarks

For the bookworm or even for young cousins or siblings who are entering the age where they are beginning to practice their literacy, or even for fellow classmates; a bookmark that is customized to their style and designed by you is the gift they never knew they needed. Just grab some paper and an old magazine, some paint if you are feeling fancy, and craft away! You could even pair it with a book or a nice homemade card.

“I love you” reminder cards

This deck of cards turned into a booklet with all the reasons you love the gift recipient is heartfelt, chic, and affordable. Whether for a family member or spouse, everyone deserves the reminder of why you love them, and what better way to do so than make it cute and travel sized! You can pick up a marker, grab a deck of cards from the dollar store; for, you guessed it, one dollar, and tie it together with some festive ribbon! Unforgettable, enjoyable, and affordable!

Decorated Altoids mints box

This is one of my favorites! My best friend gave me something similar years ago, and I still use it to store little notes and reminders, gum, coins, and even extra jewelry! You can get a pack of Altoids mints at almost any gas station or grocery store, remove the mints, wash out the tin, and decorate it with buttons, ribbon, stickers, notes, drawings, etc. The possibilities are endless, and so are its uses.

Customized Keychains

For the friend who is always on the go, or the family member who always loses their keys, this cute and custom keychain is surely unforgettable. Crafts stores such as Michaels and Hobby Lobby sell beads and keychain hooks for low prices. With the purchase of those items, you can take some ribbon, fabric or even just the beads you picked up and create the perfect key holder for your perfect gift recipient!

Though it may be more time consuming to craft these gifts, the possibilities are endless, and so are the benefits. It is not a matter of being “cheap”, but a matter of taking care of yourself and your bank account, while also participating in the beautiful gift of giving. Homemade items are far more sustainable and affordable than items you would spend 10x more on just for it to end up in a corner collecting dust the next year. These items can carry so much meaning, as it is always nice to know that someone puts so much time and effort into making you something unique.

Remember: Christmas is not always about the presents you get, but the thought that goes into them. With these ideas, I hope you find relief from the pressure of excessive spending the holiday season puts on and tap into your inner creativity to keep your money up and loved ones happy!