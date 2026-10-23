From Country Cutie to Pop Princess: Tate McRae and Megan Moroney Bring Main-Character Energy to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pink angel wings, red-hot glamour and two completely different musical aesthetics made this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show a night to remember.

If your dream night includes a killer playlist, a Pinterest-worthy outfit and a little bit of runway glamour, the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show understood the assignment.

On Oct. 18, Victoria’s Secret brought its iconic fashion spectacle to Los Angeles, featuring an all-women musical lineup that included pop sensation Tate McRae and country star Megan Moroney. From Moroney’s fluffy pink angel wings to McRae’s fiery red performance look, the two artists proved that there is no single way to be an angel.

And honestly? We are obsessed.

Tate McRae: Red-Hot Pop-Star Energy

When it comes to combining choreography, confidence and a seriously good outfit, Tate McRae knows exactly what she is doing.

The singer brought her signature dance-pop energy to the runway in a bold red lingerie-inspired look, complete with matching heels and dramatic styling. She opened her set with the live debut of her single “Housewife,” before moving into “Dear God” and “Sports Car.”

McRae did more than deliver a musical performance. She brought the kind of confidence and stage presence that makes you want to immediately turn on your favorite playlist and practice your own runway walk in front of the mirror.

Her look was a reminder that fashion can be just as expressive as music. The striking red ensemble felt bold, playful and unapologetically confident — perfect inspiration for anyone who wants to make a statement with their next going-out outfit.

Our takeaway? Never underestimate the power of a red outfit and a playlist that makes you feel unstoppable.

Megan Moroney: Country Meets Angel Glamour

Who says country girls cannot have their angel moment?

Megan Moroney brought a completely different vibe to the runway, opening the evening with a performance of “6 Months Later” before singing “Wish I Didn’t.” The country singer traded her signature laid-back Southern aesthetic for a glamorous look featuring fluffy pink wings, a sparkling white corset and a coordinating miniskirt.

The result was the ultimate country-girl-meets-fashion-girl moment.

Moroney’s appearance felt especially fun because it brought a country twist to a show famous for its larger-than-life glamour. Her performance showed how effortlessly different musical worlds can come together when fashion and personality take center stage.

For anyone whose Spotify playlists jump from country heartbreak anthems to pop hits without warning, Moroney’s runway moment was proof that you never have to pick just one aesthetic.

And can we talk about those pink wings? They were giving dreamy, feminine and just the right amount of extra.

Two Different Vibes, One Very Good Fashion Moment

McRae and Moroney may have different sounds, but their performances shared one thing: personality.

McRae delivered a bold, dance-driven pop moment, while Moroney brought country charm into the world of high-fashion glamour. Together, they represented the kind of style inspiration that makes fashion fun in the first place — finding your own look rather than trying to fit into someone else’s.

The pairing also reflects how Gen Z approaches personal style. One day, you might be channeling a pop star in a mini skirt and statement heels. The next, you might be reaching for cowboy boots, denim and your favorite country concert outfit.

Why choose between the two?

The fashion show’s wider musical lineup, which also featured KATSEYE and Megan Thee Stallion, celebrated different sounds and performance styles on one runway.

How to Bring Your Own Angel Energy Into Your Wardrobe

You do not need a runway, a pair of enormous wings or a celebrity glam team to recreate the energy of the show. The secret is taking inspiration from the details and making them your own.

For your Tate-inspired look: Try a red mini dress, matching heels, statement earrings or a bold lip. It is all about embracing a confident, eye-catching look.

For your Megan-inspired look: Think a white or pastel mini skirt, a corset-style top, delicate jewelry and tall boots. Add a little sparkle for that country-meets-glam finish.

For your girls’ night: Make getting ready the main event. Put on your favorite Tate McRae and Megan Moroney songs, share outfit inspiration with your friends and take pictures before heading out. Bonus points for a pink accessory or a little extra glitter.

Most importantly, wear whatever makes you feel like yourself. Fashion is much more fun when you are not worried about following every trend perfectly.

The Final Verdict: Confidence Is Always in Style

The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show gave us plenty to talk about, but McRae and Moroney’s performances stood out for how differently they approached the same glamorous stage.

One brought red-hot pop-star energy; the other brought country-girl charm wrapped in pink feathers. Both reminded us that style is not about choosing a single identity. It is about experimenting, having fun and feeling confident in whatever you wear.

So whether your dream aesthetic is pop princess, country cutie or a little bit of both, consider this your sign to embrace it.

After all, life is too short for boring outfits — and there is always room for a little angel energy.