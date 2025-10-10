Freshman Survival Guide: What I Wish I Knew Before My First Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Towson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ella Lowry

As a now sophomore, I learned so much from my Freshman year of college, and you can trust me to give you some good advice that will help you as you start your college journey.

1. ALWAYS trust your gut

First and most importantly, if you ever get a weird vibe from someone or something, TRUST YOUR GUT. There are a lot of fun events when you first get to school, and everyone is trying to make friends and fit in. But the truth is, you don’t actually know these people all too well at first. I learned this literally my first week of school, and it saved me from some pretty scary stuff. College is meant to be a fun time, but sometimes, terrible things happen. Skipping out doesn’t make you lame, antisocial, or “less cool”—it just means you’re prioritizing your safety and peace of mind. And honestly, not going might be one of the smartest decisions you make. So when in doubt, trust yourself. Your intuition is stronger than you think.

2. Don’t Say Yes to Everything

The first few months of college feels like one long social marathon. There’s always something happening—game nights, parties, club fairs, mixers. And while saying “yes” to new things is great (and encouraged!), don’t burn yourself out trying to be everywhere, all at once. It’s okay to stay in, recharge, or just say no if something doesn’t interest you. Quality over quantity applies to both friends and experiences.

3. You Won’t Find “Your People” Overnight (And That’s Normal)

Everyone is trying to make connections as quickly as possible in those first few weeks, and you may feel pressure to click with people instantly. But not everyone you meet during Welcome Week will become your lifelong friend. In fact, most won’t—and that’s okay. Be patient. You’ll find your people, often when you least expect it. The friends who stick are usually the ones you meet gradually, not the ones you cling to out of convenience.

4. Go to Class—Seriously

This sounds obvious, but once the freedom of college hits, skipping that 9 AM class gets real tempting. One skipped class turns into three, and suddenly you’re relying on Google and Quizlet to pass your midterm. Don’t do it. Show up, even if you’re tired or hungover. Professors notice who makes the effort—and your grades (and GPA) will thank you later.

5. Give Yourself Grace

You’re going to mess up. You’ll forget assignments, go to the wrong classroom, cry in a dorm bathroom, get your heart broken, or feel completely lost some days. That’s part of it. The biggest lesson I learned is that college isn’t just about academics—it’s about growing up. Be kind to yourself as you navigate this chapter. You’re learning, and that in itself is enough.

Final Thoughts

Freshman year is exciting, overwhelming, chaotic, and unforgettable. It’s okay to not have it all figured out. You’re not supposed to. Take it one day at a time, lean into the discomfort, and don’t forget to have fun. These years go by fast—so learn a lot, love deeply, and always remember to trust your gut.